Private hospitals want to know oxyen supply status amid shortage fear

Published: 28th April 2021 04:37 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th April 2021 04:37 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association (PHANA)- Karnataka, has written to Health Minister Dr K Sudhakar seeking details regarding the supply chain of oxygen and expressing worry over its shortage.

In the letter, they have highlighted the difficulties that hospitals are facing in procuring the required quantities of oxygen. The supply issue is causing hurdles even to those who are following all central government guidelines, they pointed out and questioned what the government would do if the supplier does not provide the required quantity in time to hospitals, leading to casualties. The government should clarify its position on this and responsibilities should be fixed on each of the stakeholders, they demanded. 

An expert working closely with the government, suggested, “Bengaluru and Karnataka are at the peak of technological advances. This is the best time to make use of technology to the optimum. They can create and use tele-medicine facility in all hospitals, especially government facilities, where there apparently is no shortage of oxygen, but lack well-trained medical staff.”

The expert suggested that with the help of tele-consultation and tele-calling services, even a supervisor, attendant or nurse can connect an oxygen tube to a bed and administer it to a patient. Tele-medication can also be done so that the patient gets timely medical care. 

