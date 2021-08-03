Restrictions at border will continue till TPR reduces in Kerala, says Karnataka police

By Express News Service

MANGALURU: Karnataka ADGP (Law and Order) C H Prathap Reddy visited the Talapady inter-state border on Tuesday where the Dakshina Kannada district administration has increased surveillance following the rise in COVID-19 cases.

Speaking to the media, the ADGP said that following the state goverment's directions, the Dakshina Kannada district administration has imposed some restrictions on the movement of Keralites in order to prevent the spread of COVID-19. "The government has made the RT-PCR negative report compulsory for people from Kerala. Only those travelling for emergency purposes and students appearing for the examinations are exempted. Students who don't have hall tickets can use their ID cards. These restrictions will continue until the positivity rate comes down to normal levels in Kerala," he said.

ALSO READ: Hundreds of people from Kerala not having RTPCR negative report sent back at Karnataka border

For those travelling via trains, the ADGP said those having RT-PCR negative reports are allowed to travel. "For train passengers without RT-PCR negative reports, the district administration has opened a facility at Town Hall in Mangaluru for testing as well as quarantine. Those who test positive for COVID-19 will be shifted to Covid Care Centres (CCCs). We are trying to reduce the time period taken for the testing. At the inter-state border as of now we will not start RT-PCR test centres. We have discussed it with Kerala health officials and the respective districts there will take the responsibility to conduct RT-PCR tests," he said.

Regarding restrictions on entry irrespective of vaccination doses taken by commuters which is in violation of the central government's order, the ADGP said that they will discuss with the health departments of both the central as well as the state government and take action.

Meanwhile, on Tuesday also there were protests as activists of the LDF and UDF blocked the highway for making RT-PCR compulsory.