STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

29 ministers to take oath, says Karnataka CM Bommai; BSY's son BY Vijayendra not on the list

Bommai's 30-strong cabinet, including himself, will have three Dalits, one ST, seven OBC, Eight Lingayat, seven Vokkaligas and two Brahmin ministers. 

Published: 04th August 2021 12:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 12:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Anusha Ravi
Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 2.15 PM on Wednesday, 29 legislators of the BJP will take oath as ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet.

In an unusual press conference ahead of the cabinet expansion, Bommai said that the central leadership of the BJP has decided not to have any Deputy Chief Ministers.

The New Indian Express on July 31 had reported that the BJP was keen on a 'No DyCM' formula this time around after the intentions of having three DCMs under BS Yediyurappa did not fructify.

"The list has been finalised and I have sent it to the Governor. Twenty-nine ministers will take oath of office. Unlike last time when there were three DCMs, the high command has decided that there will be no DCMs this time," Basavaraj Bommai told the press. He added that his 30-strong cabinet, including himself, will have three Dalits, one ST, seven OBC, Eight Lingayat, seven Vokkaligas and two Brahmin ministers. 

While new faces have been inducted, senior leaders and former ministers like Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Limbavali, Laxman Savadi, CP Yogeshwar, R Shankar and Srimanth Patil have been dropped from the cabinet.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, KS Eshwarappa, Shivaram Hebbar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Dr K Sudhakar, B Sriramulu, R Ashok, V Somanna, B C Patil, Umesh Katti, Araga Jnanedra, S Angara, Munirathana, V Sunil Kumar,  MTB Nagaraj, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Govind Karjol, ST Somshekar, Shashikala Jolle, Narayan Gowda, Prabhu Chauhan, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Gopalaiah, BC Nagesh, Halappa Achar, Maadhuswamy, Anand Singh, CC Patil, Murgesh Nirani are set to be inducted into the cabinet.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai BS Yediyurappa son BY Vijayendra
India Matters
India goalkeeper Sreejesh Parattu Raveendran, left, makes a block as Germany's Jan Christopher Ruhr (17) looks on during the men's field hockey bronze medal match. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: It's a 'rebirth' of hockey in India, says PR Sreejesh after winning bronze
Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh (L) and Prashant Kishor (R).
Political strategist Prashant Kishor resigns as advisor to Punjab CM
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi met the family of the rape victim family in Old Nangal. (Photo | AICC)
Lawyer files complaint against Rahul Gandhi for disclosing Nangal rape victim's identity
Late Actor Sushant Singh Rajput
Maharashtra Congress questions CBI's 'silence' over probe into death of Sushant Singh Rajput

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
PR Sreejesh called the bronze medal a 'rebirth' for Indian hockey. Doffing our hats to the goalkeeper who played his part in regaining Indian hockey its lost glory. Golden days might be here again. Here's to you, Sreejesh and Team India!
Cartoon | Tokyo Olympics: PR Sreejesh, Saluting the Great Wall of India!
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp