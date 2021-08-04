29 ministers to take oath, says Karnataka CM Bommai; BSY's son BY Vijayendra not on the list

Anusha Ravi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: At 2.15 PM on Wednesday, 29 legislators of the BJP will take oath as ministers in the Basavaraj Bommai cabinet.

In an unusual press conference ahead of the cabinet expansion, Bommai said that the central leadership of the BJP has decided not to have any Deputy Chief Ministers.

The New Indian Express on July 31 had reported that the BJP was keen on a 'No DyCM' formula this time around after the intentions of having three DCMs under BS Yediyurappa did not fructify.

"The list has been finalised and I have sent it to the Governor. Twenty-nine ministers will take oath of office. Unlike last time when there were three DCMs, the high command has decided that there will be no DCMs this time," Basavaraj Bommai told the press. He added that his 30-strong cabinet, including himself, will have three Dalits, one ST, seven OBC, Eight Lingayat, seven Vokkaligas and two Brahmin ministers.

While new faces have been inducted, senior leaders and former ministers like Jagadish Shettar, Suresh Kumar, Arvind Limbavali, Laxman Savadi, CP Yogeshwar, R Shankar and Srimanth Patil have been dropped from the cabinet.

Dr CN Ashwath Narayan, KS Eshwarappa, Shivaram Hebbar, Byrathi Basavaraj, Dr K Sudhakar, B Sriramulu, R Ashok, V Somanna, B C Patil, Umesh Katti, Araga Jnanedra, S Angara, Munirathana, V Sunil Kumar, MTB Nagaraj, Shankar Patil Munenakoppa, Govind Karjol, ST Somshekar, Shashikala Jolle, Narayan Gowda, Prabhu Chauhan, Kota Srinivas Poojary, Gopalaiah, BC Nagesh, Halappa Achar, Maadhuswamy, Anand Singh, CC Patil, Murgesh Nirani are set to be inducted into the cabinet.

