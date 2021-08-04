STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM Bommai's new council of ministers to be sworn-in at 2.15 PM

Bommai's cabinet is expected to be a combination of party loyalists, BS Yediyurappa loyalists, newcomers who joined the BJP in 2019 from JDS- Congress coalition.

Published: 04th August 2021 10:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th August 2021 11:19 AM   |  A+A-

Karnataka Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai(Photo | ANI)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following five days of discussion, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj  Bommai will finally have a council of ministers on Wednesday.

Members of the BJP approved by the central leadership of the party to be inducted as Ministers will be administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan at 2.15 PM on Wednesday.

Basavaraj Bommai, who returned to Bengaluru from New Delhi on Wednesday along with BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, said that the central leadership will decide on Deputy chief ministers as well as the numbers of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday. 

Bommai's cabinet is expected to be a combination of party loyalists, BS Yediyurappa loyalists, newcomers who joined the BJP in 2019 from JDS- Congress coalition. "After thorough discussions, the party has decided upon cabinet ministers. A final word is awaited on DCMs and number of ministers. These were all consultations and due process. By afternoon, council of ministers will take oath," Bommai said suggesting that he wasn't in the know of how many ministers will take oath. 

ALSO READ: Hard bargaining behind scenes ahead of Karnataka Cabinet formation

Meanwhile, calls have been going to many ministerial aspirants asking them to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony since last night. B C Patil said that he was informed of his berth last night while legislators like Dr Sudhakar, ST Somashekar, Poornima K, V Sunil Kumar, KS Eshwarappa etc are said to have received confirmation calls.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka cabinet BJP Yediyurappa Governor
India Matters
Kamalpreet Kaur, of India, competes in the women's discus throw final at the 2020 Summer Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Indian athletes’ below-par show in Tokyo Olympics not a surprise
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Hindustani Awam Morcha chief Jitan Ram Manjhi (File | PTI)
BJP left red-faced as another ally Jitan Ram Manjhi demands probe into Pegasus snooping issue
Doubly vaxxed? You could still be a coronavirus carrier

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Lovlina Borgohain, of India (L) and Busenaz Surmeneli, of Turkey, exchange punches during their women's welterweight 64-69kg semis boxing match at the 2020 Olympics in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: I had prepared for gold, says Lovlina after winning bronze
Postmaster Christuraja travels about 15 km to deliver the pension. (Photo | V Karthikalagu, EPS)
Meet TN postmaster who climbs a hill every month to deliver pension to 110-year-old
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team scripted history by qualifying for the semifinals of the Olympics for the first time, a run that also saw them stun three-time champions Australia 1-0 in Tokyo. Let us take a look at the lives and careers of the ladies, who
Indian women's hockey team: Meet the ladies who defied odds to fly high at Tokyo Olympics
Olympians don't reach the pinnacle of their sports without sweating the small stuff. Look closely, and the details tell a revealing tale. (Photo | AP)
Atanu Das' ring to Javianne Oliver's fingernails: Small details tell Olympian-sized stories
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp