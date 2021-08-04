Karnataka CM Bommai's new council of ministers to be sworn-in at 2.15 PM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Following five days of discussion, Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai will finally have a council of ministers on Wednesday.

Members of the BJP approved by the central leadership of the party to be inducted as Ministers will be administered the oath of office at Raj Bhavan at 2.15 PM on Wednesday.

#KarnatakaCabinet



The official list will be released ar Rajbhavan between 11 and 11.30 today, oath taking ceremony at 2.15 pm says @BSBommai @NewIndianXpress @santwana99 @ramupatil_TNIE — Ashwini M Sripad/(@AshwiniMS_TNIE) August 4, 2021

Basavaraj Bommai, who returned to Bengaluru from New Delhi on Wednesday along with BJP national general secretary in charge of Karnataka Arun Singh, said that the central leadership will decide on Deputy chief ministers as well as the numbers of ministers who will take oath on Wednesday.

Bommai's cabinet is expected to be a combination of party loyalists, BS Yediyurappa loyalists, newcomers who joined the BJP in 2019 from JDS- Congress coalition. "After thorough discussions, the party has decided upon cabinet ministers. A final word is awaited on DCMs and number of ministers. These were all consultations and due process. By afternoon, council of ministers will take oath," Bommai said suggesting that he wasn't in the know of how many ministers will take oath.

ALSO READ: Hard bargaining behind scenes ahead of Karnataka Cabinet formation

Meanwhile, calls have been going to many ministerial aspirants asking them to prepare for the swearing-in ceremony since last night. B C Patil said that he was informed of his berth last night while legislators like Dr Sudhakar, ST Somashekar, Poornima K, V Sunil Kumar, KS Eshwarappa etc are said to have received confirmation calls.