Shift people with COVID to care centres, says Karnataka CM as cases rise in Dakshina Kannada

MANGALURU: Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the coastal district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed Dakshina Kannada district administration officials to mandatorily shift all those infected to Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

Chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Dakshina Kannada, CM Bommai directed the officials to step up the facilities in CCCs and ensure there is adequate supply of oxygen concentrators, medicine and health staff.

“Upscale the facilities where there is high case density. Divide the symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients and shift them to CCCs to control the spread of the virus. Home isolation is one of the primary reasons for the spread. The patients can be kept under home isolation for 10 days after treatment at CCCs. The cases are rising because micro containment zones are not formed. Henceforth, declare four houses around the houses of positive persons as a micro-containment zone and guide them, convince them to shift to CCCs. Health officials must be on the ground and control the spread so that we are not forced to impose a lockdown. By next week or within 10 days, 80 percent of home isolated people should be shifted to CCCs,” he said.

He also instructed the officials to continue surveillance at inter-state border areas and deploy more staff. "Assign health officers in three shifts and the police also must help the health department," he said.

Takes DC, DHO to task

The CM took deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV and DHO Dr Kishore Kumar to task over the shortage of masks and gloves for workers in health centres. “How can the health workers work in this situation? He asked. He directed the officials to procure the masks and gloves locally using the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Fund and submit a report by Thursday evening. He also directed the officials to open a RT PCR testing centre at Mangalore International Airport within two days.

Third wave of COVID-19

The CM said that the government is prepared for the third wave which is likely to affect children and this time there will be no oxygen crisis. He directed district health officials to conduct health camps for children at primary health centre level and make enough arrangements for their treatment.

Vaccination priority

The CM said that vaccination priority will be given to border taluks and districts. Also, he said that he will issue an order directing medium and large scale industries and banks to compulsorily vaccinate their staff. He also said that fishermen and traders will be included in the priority group.