STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Shift people with COVID to care centres, says Karnataka CM as cases rise in Dakshina Kannada

CM Bommai directed officials in Dakshina Kannada district to step up the facilities in CCCs and ensure there is adequate supply of oxygen concentrators, medicine and health staff

Published: 12th August 2021 05:31 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th August 2021 05:31 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Dakshina Kannada (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Divya Cutinho
Express News Service

MANGALURU: Following a rise in COVID-19 cases in the coastal district, Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on Thursday directed Dakshina Kannada district administration officials to mandatorily shift all those infected to Covid Care Centres (CCCs).

Chairing a review meeting on the COVID-19 situation in Dakshina Kannada, CM Bommai directed the officials to step up the facilities in CCCs and ensure there is adequate supply of oxygen concentrators, medicine and health staff.

“Upscale the facilities where there is high case density. Divide the symptomatic and non-symptomatic patients and shift them to CCCs to control the spread of the virus. Home isolation is one of the primary reasons for the spread. The patients can be kept under home isolation for 10 days after treatment at CCCs. The cases are rising because micro containment zones are not formed. Henceforth, declare four houses around the houses of positive persons as a micro-containment zone and guide them, convince them to shift to CCCs. Health officials must be on the ground and control the spread so that we are not forced to impose a lockdown. By next week or within 10 days, 80 percent of home isolated people should be shifted to CCCs,” he said.

ALSO READ: Despite increase in cases in Maharashtra, border districts in Karnataka control COVID-19

He also instructed the officials to continue surveillance at inter-state border areas and deploy more staff. "Assign health officers in three shifts and the police also must help the health department," he said.

Takes DC, DHO to task

The CM took deputy commissioner Dr Rajendra KV and DHO Dr Kishore Kumar to task over the shortage of masks and gloves for workers in health centres. “How can the health workers work in this situation? He asked. He directed the officials to procure the masks and gloves locally using the State Disaster Response Fund (SDRF) Fund and submit a report by Thursday evening. He also directed the officials to open a RT PCR testing centre at Mangalore International Airport within two days.

Third wave of COVID-19

The CM said that the government is prepared for the third wave which is likely to affect children and this time there will be no oxygen crisis. He directed district health officials to conduct health camps for children at primary health centre level and make enough arrangements for their treatment.

Vaccination priority

The CM said that vaccination priority will be given to border taluks and districts. Also, he said that he will issue an order directing medium and large scale industries and banks to compulsorily vaccinate their staff. He also said that fishermen and traders will be included in the priority group.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dakshina Kannada COVID-19 Coronavirus Basavaraj Bommai
India Matters
Surgery an option for patients with post-Covid lung ailment, say experts
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days: BBMP bulletin
For representational purposes (File Photo | PTI)
COVID: Fully vaccinated woman becomes Mumbai's first death due to Delta Plus variant
People line up to get inoculated against COVID-19 outside a vaccination center in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
COVID-19: India records 40,120 fresh cases, 585 new deaths; vaccination nears 53 crore mark

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
TN Finance Minister Palanivel Thiagarajan with CM Stalin MK before presenting the budget.
All you need to know about the Tamil Nadu Budget 2021-22
Volunteers carry out thermal testing for children (Photo | PTI)
Watch | 543 children in Bengaluru infected with Covid in over 11 days
Gallery
It's raining cash rewards for Indian athletes who won medals at Tokyo Olympics. Check out the rewards each Indian medal winner will be receiving. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics | Neeraj Chopra to PV Sindhu: Check out the full list of cash rewards announced for Indian medal winners
More than 11,000 athletes across 33 sports competed in the Tokyo Olympics. New names were made and reputations established. They showed their peak game and mesmerised everyone. Here's a look at the 10 individuals who took the most medals in the Tokyo Olym
Emma McKeon to Ariarne Titmus: Top 10 medal winners at the Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp