Couple from Kerala arrested for carrying fake RTPCR certificates to gain entry into Karnataka

Syed Mohammad (32) a native of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district was visiting Kodagu along with his wife Ayesha Rehman(27).  

Published: 13th August 2021 07:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th August 2021 07:27 PM

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: A couple from Kerala have been arrested for displaying a fake negative RTPCR report at Kodagu. The incident was reported on Thursday evening at the Ammathi checkpost in the district. 
 
Syed Mohammad (32) a native of Manjeshwar in Kasaragod district was visiting Kodagu along with his wife Ayesha Rehman(27).  Aiyesha is from the Emmamadu village in Madikeri taluk. 

The couple had planned the visit to Emmemadu to meet Ayesha's parents. 

Mohammad drove his Alto car from his house via Jalsuru route near Sullia to Kodagu. Since the checkpost there was crowded, the officials rushed through their examination of the negative RTPCR certificates and let the couple enter the district.

The couple then headed towards Emmemadu via Ammathi. However, here they were stopped at the Ammathi checkpost and their RTPCR certificate was found to be fake. 

It was the QR Code scan throwing up the name of a Sharfuddin that led to the discovery. The couple told police that they had managed to get the fake certificate readied in Manjeshwar. 

The Virajpet rural police have registered a case under the pandemic control act and arrested the couple who were produced before the magistrate. Their Alto Car has been seized and the two have been sent to judicial custody.

