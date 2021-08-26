Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra slammed for remarks on Mysuru gang-rape case

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Thursday slammed Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for suggesting that the girl who was gang-raped in Mysuru should not have gone to a secluded place late in the evening.

Responding to Opposition criticism, Home Minister Jnanendra accused the Congress of trying to politicise a sensitive issue when the government is trying to do its best to nab the accused. “It is an inhuman act. The Congress is attempting to rape the home minister by politicising it,” the Home Minister said.

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar slammed the Home Minister for his remarks and demanded an explanation from senior BJP leaders.

The Home Minister’s remarks showed that women are not free to go out and indicated the BJP leader’s mindset, said Shivakumar. He said the government was not able to nab the accused even 48 hours after the incident.

In Mysuru, members of students associations, women’s fora and Congress party workers staged protests demanding action against the accused in the gang rape. The agitators demanded that the police and authorities arrest the culprits immediately and give them stringent punishment.

Meanwhile, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers said there was a law and order failure in the state and blamed the BJP for it.

Mysuru City Police have formed three special teams to nab the accused.