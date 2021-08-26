STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra slammed for remarks on Mysuru gang-rape case

Responding to Opposition criticism, Home Minister Jnanendra accused the Congress of trying to politicise a sensitive issue when the government is trying to do its best to nab the accused

Published: 26th August 2021 07:30 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 07:31 PM   |  A+A-

Araga Jnanendra

Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Opposition Congress on Thursday slammed Karnataka Home Minister Araga Jnanendra for suggesting that the girl who was gang-raped in Mysuru should not have gone to a secluded place late in the evening.

Responding to Opposition criticism, Home Minister Jnanendra accused the Congress of trying to politicise a sensitive issue when the government is trying to do its best to nab the accused. “It is an inhuman act. The Congress is attempting to rape the home minister by politicising it,” the Home Minister said.

ALSO READ: Karnataka hangs head in shame as two women raped in Tumakuru and Mysuru

Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) President DK Shivakumar slammed the Home Minister for his remarks and demanded an explanation from senior BJP leaders.  

The Home Minister’s remarks showed that women are not free to go out and indicated the BJP leader’s mindset, said Shivakumar. He said the government was not able to nab the accused even 48 hours after the incident.

In Mysuru, members of students associations, women’s fora and Congress party workers staged protests demanding action against the accused in the gang rape. The agitators demanded that the police and authorities arrest the culprits immediately and give them stringent punishment.

Meanwhile, Congress and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) workers said there was a law and order failure in the state and blamed the BJP for it.

Mysuru City Police have formed three special teams to nab the accused.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Araga Jnanendra Mysuru
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp