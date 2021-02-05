200 relatives of Dharwad accident victims to visit site, hold awareness on road safety

Mallikarjun Hiremath By

Express News Service

DHARWAD: Family members who lost their dear ones in the recent horrific accident on the Hubballi-Dharwad bypass have planned to pay homage at the accident spot. They are taking the step to create awareness about the reasons behind road accidents and the ways and means to avoid them.

The accident occurred on January 15 at Itigatti Cross on the bypass, claiming 12 lives and leaving a few others injured. The incident has drawn the attention of the Supreme Court Committee on Road Safety, which has sought a report on the accident from the state government and also sought information on the measures taken to check accidents in the future.

ALSO READ: Dharwad mishap: Deceased women were school friends, had planned day outing in Goa

As the deceased were from Davangere, their relatives, around 200, are arriving in Dharwad on Saturday. Locals are also extending their support to perform the rituals. However, some relatives claimed that a few are trying to suppress their voice and their visit to Dharwad.

Dr Ravi T G said they are not coming a long way to stage a protest against anybody. Having lost family members, it is their duty to create awareness among road users. “If the road remains narrow, who knows how many people will die on such a road. One should not count death numbers, the count should be of the dependents of the deceased," he added.

Social activist P H Neeralkeri said it is sad that the authorities have not walked the talk. "Who will take responsibility for the loss of lives? The 30-km stretch of road has turned into a death trap," he added.