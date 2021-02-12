Timetable for Karnataka PUC-2 final exams released, here's the full schedule

By Express News Service

After receiving objections from students and parents, the Department of Pre-University Examination has changed the exam schedule for PUC-2 students from May 24 to June 16. The exams had earlier been scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 10.

Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, "We had announced the tentative timetable on January 29, 2021 and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. A few students and parents approached the department directly about the clash of final exams with other competitive exams. Hence, we had to rework the schedule and have announced the final timetable for PUC-2."

He also informed that the SSLC final exam timetable will be out very soon. "A few days ago, we had announced a temporary timetable and had given time for students to file their objections. Now the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is working to reschedule and make smaller changes in the final timetable."

PUC-2 timetable

24-05-2021- History

25-05-2021-Carnatic music/Hindustani Music

26-05-2021 Geography

27-05-2021 Psychology/ Basic Maths

28-05-2021 Logic

29-05-2021 Hindi

30-05-2021 Holiday

31-05-2021 English

01-06-2021 Information Technology/Healthcare/ Wellness and beauty

02-06-2021 Political Science /Computer Science

03-06-2021 Biology/Electronics

04-06-2021 Economic

05-06-2021 Home Science

06-06-2021 Holiday

07-06-2021 Business Studies / Physics

08-06-2021 Optional Kannada

09-06-2021, Tamil/ Telugu/ Arabic/ French/ Marathi/Malayalam

10-06-2021 Sociology/Chemistry

11-06-2021 Urdu/Sanskrit

12-06-2021 Statistics

13-06-2021 Holiday

14-06-2021 Accountancy/Maths/Education

15-06-2021 Geology

16-06-2021 Kannada subject related exams