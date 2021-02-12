Timetable for Karnataka PUC-2 final exams released, here's the full schedule
The exams had earlier been scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 10. A revised timetable has now been announced.
Published: 12th February 2021 08:12 PM | Last Updated: 12th February 2021 08:12 PM
After receiving objections from students and parents, the Department of Pre-University Examination has changed the exam schedule for PUC-2 students from May 24 to June 16. The exams had earlier been scheduled to take place from May 24 to June 10.
Primary and Secondary Education Minister Suresh Kumar said, "We had announced the tentative timetable on January 29, 2021 and had given a week's time for students and parents to raise their objections. A few students and parents approached the department directly about the clash of final exams with other competitive exams. Hence, we had to rework the schedule and have announced the final timetable for PUC-2."
He also informed that the SSLC final exam timetable will be out very soon. "A few days ago, we had announced a temporary timetable and had given time for students to file their objections. Now the Karnataka State Secondary Education Examination Board (KSEEB) is working to reschedule and make smaller changes in the final timetable."
PUC-2 timetable
24-05-2021- History
25-05-2021-Carnatic music/Hindustani Music
26-05-2021 Geography
27-05-2021 Psychology/ Basic Maths
28-05-2021 Logic
29-05-2021 Hindi
30-05-2021 Holiday
31-05-2021 English
01-06-2021 Information Technology/Healthcare/ Wellness and beauty
02-06-2021 Political Science /Computer Science
03-06-2021 Biology/Electronics
04-06-2021 Economic
05-06-2021 Home Science
06-06-2021 Holiday
07-06-2021 Business Studies / Physics
08-06-2021 Optional Kannada
09-06-2021, Tamil/ Telugu/ Arabic/ French/ Marathi/Malayalam
10-06-2021 Sociology/Chemistry
11-06-2021 Urdu/Sanskrit
12-06-2021 Statistics
13-06-2021 Holiday
14-06-2021 Accountancy/Maths/Education
15-06-2021 Geology
16-06-2021 Kannada subject related exams