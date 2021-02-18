Karnataka budget: Minister seeks KV-model schools, 10,000 teachers for Kalyana-Karnataka region

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Karnataka Education Minister Suresh Kumar S has asked the State government to give more precedence to the education sector in the budget. The minister has mooted 10,000 teachers mainly for the Kalyana-Karnataka region and has proposed for Kendriya Vidyalaya model schools in the state.

Speaking to media after the pre-budget meet with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Thursday, Suresh Kumar said, "79% of earmarked grants go towards the salaries of officials and staffers, 21% grant is used for other educational activities, basic facilities and for programmes to improve education," he said.

Suresh Kumar explained that the department has sought the development of 276 Karnataka Public Schools on lines of Kendriya Vidyalayas, for the provision of quality education.

According to the minister, from reviewing the situation of vacancy of teachers in the state he said that the department has sought for appointment of 10,000 teachers for Kalyana-Karnataka region for the year 2021-22 and necessary funds for the same has been requested.

ALSO READ | Karnataka's newest district to have admin buildings in Vijayanagara architecture style

The minister also explained that according to the recommendation made in the Nanjundappa report, Special Education Zones are needed in the region and 10,000 teachers have to be appointed to these schools, he said.

Meanwhile, funds have been requested also for the repairs and maintenance of schools that are 50 years old. This includes 14,613 primary school buildings and 634 high school buildings. Local bodies are given the responsibility to select schools where the improvisations are to take place. Guidelines for the same have been prepared for the same for these local bodies, the minister said.

He said a request has also been placed for up-gradation and digitalisation of school libraries, children libraries and library coaching schools. A memorandum has been submitted by the department for a special development programme under the state literacy mission to provide literacy to 30,000 illiterate persons.

Meanwhile, the creation of the Education Committee has been requested for framing of guidelines for the implementation of National Education Policy.