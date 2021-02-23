STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six dead while disposing of gelatin sticks meant for quarrying in Karnataka

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa's hometown of Shivamogga on January 22, which left six dead.

Published: 23rd February 2021 10:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd February 2021 02:41 PM   |  A+A-

Blast, Explosion

For representational purpose. (Express Illustrations)

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKKABALLAPURA (KARNATAKA): The state woke up to yet another deadly dynamite blast claiming six lives of those trying to dispose of gelatin sticks fearing police search at a quarry site in Herenagaveli village of Chikkaballapura taluk in the early hours of Tuesday.

The bodies of the deceased are badly mutilated and were found scattered all over the place. 

The taluk deputy commissioner R Latha explained that to avoid police search, they attempted to dispose the gelatin sticks during which the blast took place. The quarry was reportedly running illegally and was sealed for a few days as they had failed to follow the mandatory provisions. 

ALSO READ: Demand for judicial probe into Shivamogga blast nixed

The incident took place at around 1 am on Tuesday. The deceased have been identified as Ramu, Uma Mahesh, Murali, Gangadhar, Umakanth and Abhi. The injured persons are natives of Chikaballapur, identified as Gudibande and one other from Nepal who remains unidentified.

State health and education minister Dr K Sudhakar, who is also the district in-charge, visited the spot and collected information from the administration and the police. 

The incident comes close on the heels of a similar blast at a quarry site in Shivamogga on January 22, which had left eight persons dead. Following the Shivamogga blast, the police have been instructed to strictly monitor all quarry sites and also check for any illegal stock of gelatin sticks. 

To avoid this search after the quarry was shut, these men were trying to transport the gelatin sticks in a mini tempo to dispose of them at a forest area nearby. According to Latha, during this shifting, they received a phone call that allegedly led to the blast. However, a detailed investigation is underway.

Karnataka government later in the day ordered a Crime Investigation Department (CID) inquiry in the quarry blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur, said state Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai. "CID inquiry ordered in quarry blast at Hirenagavalli in Chikkaballapur today," said Bommai as reported by news agency ANI. 

