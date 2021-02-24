STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka gelatin blast: Police nab five people, on the hunt for nine more accused

Following the incident, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the formation of three teams to nab the persons behind it

Published: 24th February 2021 02:49 PM

Police personnel inspect the quarry site where gelatin sticks exploded, killing six people, at at Hirenagavalli village, in Chikkaballapur district in the wee hours of Tuesday

By V Velayudham
Express News Service

CHIKBALLAPUR: In connection with the gelatin blast which claimed six lives in Hirenagaveli village of Chikballapur, police have arrested five people and are in search of nine others who are at large.

Following the incident, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai ordered the formation of three teams to nab the persons behind it. Accordingly, Central Range Inspector General of Police M Chandra Shekar formed the teams under the direct supervision of Chikballapur Superintendent of Police GK Mithun Kumar.

Giving details, Chandra Shekar said till Wednesday afternoon, the team arrested five persons -- Raghavendra Reddy, Venkatashiva Reddy, Praveen, Riyaz and Madhusudhan.

Superintendent of Police Mithun Kumar said the team has arrested these persons from different parts of Chikballapur and other places and the rest of the accused will be arrested soon.

According to sources, the police which have registered a criminal case under explosives and other offences named 14 people in the First Information Report.

Two police officers were also suspended on charges of dereliction of duty.

Chikballapur District Gudibande Police Station Circle Inspector Manjunath and Sub-Inspector Gopal Reddy were kept under suspension pending enquiry.

