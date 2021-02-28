Rana from Bandipur Dog Squad joins operation to trace elusive tiger in Kodagu

By Express News Service

MANDIKERI: Rana, the popular member of the dog squad of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has reached Kodagu and has joined the tracking operation of the elusive tiger.

Meanwhile, the forest department staff is finding it tough to track the tiger using tamed elephants as this is affecting the coffee plantation.

The forest department including its 150 staff and higher officials have been sheltered at T Shettigeri village for over a week now and are involved in tracing the tiger - which is considered a man eater.

While the department took less than a day to capture a 9-year-old injured tigress, another tiger which is now claimed as the man-eater is prowling across the estates claiming lives of cattle in a most elusive way.

Cages, watchtower, CCTV and the efforts by tamed elephants have not succeeded in tracing the movement of the tiger, inviting help from the popular sniffer dog Rana to take part in the tracing operation.

Meanwhile, carcasses of the cattle that were earlier killed by the tiger have been placed in cages even as the forest department is guarding these areas 24x7.

However, the combing operation using tamed elephants inside the estates has taken a back seat as this causes damage to coffee plants that are blossoming following rainfall.

While CCTVs are placed across the affected villages, the department has not caught the glimpse of the tiger.

Meanwhile, many villagers across the affected areas have taken precautions and have tied the cattle close to their houses to avoid further tiger attacks. Bonfires are being lit at many places during the night to keep the tiger at bay.