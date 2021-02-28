STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Rana from Bandipur Dog Squad joins operation to trace elusive tiger in Kodagu

Cages, watchtower, CCTV and the efforts by tamed elephants have not succeeded in tracing the movement of the tiger, inviting help from the popular sniffer dog Rana.

Published: 28th February 2021 06:37 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2021 06:37 PM   |  A+A-

Rana from the dog squad involved in tracking operation of the tiger

Rana from the dog squad involved in tracking operation of the tiger.

By Express News Service

MANDIKERI: Rana, the popular member of the dog squad of Bandipur Tiger Reserve has reached Kodagu and has joined the tracking operation of the elusive tiger. 

Meanwhile, the forest department staff is finding it tough to track the tiger using tamed elephants as this is affecting the coffee plantation.

The forest department including its 150 staff and higher officials have been sheltered at T Shettigeri village for over a week now and are involved in tracing the tiger - which is considered a man eater.

​ALSO READ | Consecutive tiger attacks terrorize residents of Kodagu, two dead

While the department took less than a day to capture a 9-year-old injured tigress, another tiger which is now claimed as the man-eater is prowling across the estates claiming lives of cattle in a most elusive way. 

Cages, watchtower, CCTV and the efforts by tamed elephants have not succeeded in tracing the movement of the tiger, inviting help from the popular sniffer dog Rana to take part in the tracing operation.

Meanwhile, carcasses of the cattle that were earlier killed by the tiger have been placed in cages even as the forest department is guarding these areas 24x7. 

However, the combing operation using tamed elephants inside the estates has taken a back seat as this causes damage to coffee plants that are blossoming following rainfall. 

While CCTVs are placed across the affected villages, the department has not caught the glimpse of the tiger.

Meanwhile, many villagers across the affected areas have taken precautions and have tied the cattle close to their houses to avoid further tiger attacks. Bonfires are being lit at many places during the night to keep the tiger at bay. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Kodagu Tiger
India Matters
The Defence Minister had painstakingly kept his visit a secret from the family to surprise them. (Photo | EPS)
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh surprises everyone by attending adopted son’s wedding
Jeethu Joseph
The climax of Drishyam 3 is ready: Director Jeethu Joseph
For representational purposes
Uttarakhand cops announce cash reward to brides who oppose booze at weddings
Of Disha Ravi, andolan jeevis and speaking to power from inside and outside

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
PSLV-C51 launched Amazonia-1, an optical earth observation satellite, and 18 other satellites on Sunday at 10:24 am. (Photo | Twitter/@ISRO)
ISRO launches PSLV-C51 carrying Brazil's Amazonia-1, 18 other satellites
Election heat in Bengal, TN, Assam, Kerala and Puducherry set to send summer mercury soaring
Gallery
A month after the military coup took over in Myanmar, mass protests occurring each day are a sharp reminder of the long and bloody struggle for democracy in a country where the military ruled directly for more than five decades. (Photo | AP)
IN PICS | 18 lives lost, agony continues: One month after coup, here's how Myanmar is surviving
New Zealand batsman Martin Guptill broke India opener Rohit Sharma's record of most sixes in the shortest format of the game when he whacked eight maximums to announce his return to form. Check out the top 25 cricketers who have hit the most numbers of si
Martin Guptill to Rohit Sharma: Check out the list of cricketers with most T20I sixes
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp