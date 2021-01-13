It's official! Tesla readies for charge in Bengaluru

Bansy Kalappa By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: It’s official now. US-based EV giant Tesla Inc has registered with the Registrar of Companies in Bengaluru as ‘Tesla India Motors and Energy Private Limited’ on January 8, 2021.Confirming Tesla’s entry into the state, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa tweeted, ‘’Karnataka will lead India’s journey towards Green Mobility. Electric Vehicle Manufacturer Tesla will soon start its operations in India with an R&D unit in Bengaluru. I welcome @elonmusk to India & Karnataka and wish him all the very best.”