Karnataka CM, Opposition slam Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's comments on border dispute

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines in Karnataka, leaders slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's tweet saying that he would bring 'Karnataka occupied areas' into Maharashtra. Chief Minister Yediyurappa too strongly objected and said Thackeray’s comments can disrupt the peace and harmony among people.

In a series of tweets, CM Yediyurappa said Marathi people are living in harmony with Kannadigas in Karnataka. Likewise, Kannadigas living in the border districts of Maharashtra are living in harmony with the Marathi people there.

He said he is pained at the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s remarks, which can disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere. "I expect Shri Uddhav Thackeray, as a true Indian, to show his commitment and respect to the principles of federalism in letter and spirit" he tweeted.

Further, Yediyurappa said Thackeray's statement raking up the border issue in the name of Marathi language and culture is unwarranted and goes against the federal structure of the nation. "The Mahajan Commission report on this matter is final," he added.

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah too said Kannadigas will never compromise on or politicise matters related to land, water and language of Karnataka. "Protecting our state is our responsibility," he said.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS too objected to Thackeray's statement.

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said that Kannadigas are in large numbers in many regions of Maharashtra. “Should we demand to include the same areas into Karnataka? Thackeray should not give such statements,” he said.

Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga on Monday that not a single inch of Karnataka will be given up. “Kannadigas are in many places in Maharashtra. Is it correct to include all those parts into Karnataka? Karnataka-Maharashtra, Karnataka-Tamil Nadu, Karnataka-Kerala and Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh are all living like brothers. It has become a habit of some individuals and parties in Maharashtra to frequently raise the issues of water and border. They are under an illusion that by giving such statements they will win the hearts of Marathi people. We Kannadigas and Marathi speaking people are like brothers,” he said.