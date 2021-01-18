STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka CM, Opposition slam Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray's comments on border dispute

Yediyurappa said Thackeray's statement raking up the border issue in the name of Marathi language and culture is unwarranted and goes against the federal structure of the nation

Published: 18th January 2021 02:59 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th January 2021 05:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray

(From left) Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa, Opposition leader Siddaramaiah slammed Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray. (File photo| PTI and EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Cutting across party lines in Karnataka, leaders slammed Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's tweet saying that he would bring 'Karnataka occupied areas' into Maharashtra. Chief Minister Yediyurappa too strongly objected and said Thackeray’s comments can disrupt the peace and harmony among people.

In a series of tweets, CM Yediyurappa said Marathi people are living in harmony with Kannadigas in Karnataka. Likewise, Kannadigas living in the border districts of Maharashtra are living in harmony with the Marathi people there.

He said he is pained at the Maharashtra Chief Minister’s remarks, which can disturb the prevailing harmonious atmosphere. "I expect Shri Uddhav Thackeray, as a true Indian, to show his commitment and respect to the principles of federalism in letter and spirit" he tweeted.

ALSO READ| 'Won’t give an inch of land to Maharashtra': Kannada activists' retort to Uddhav

Further, Yediyurappa said Thackeray's statement raking up the border issue in the name of Marathi language and culture is unwarranted and goes against the federal structure of the nation. "The Mahajan Commission report on this matter is final," he added.

Former CM and Leader of Opposition Siddaramiah too said Kannadigas will never compromise on or politicise matters related to land, water and language of Karnataka. "Protecting our state is our responsibility," he said.

Former CM HD Kumaraswamy of the JDS too objected to Thackeray's statement.

RDPR Minister K S Eshwarappa said that Kannadigas are in large numbers in many regions of Maharashtra. “Should we demand to include the same areas into Karnataka? Thackeray should not give such statements,” he said.  

Eshwarappa told reporters in Shivamogga on Monday that not a single inch of Karnataka will be given up. “Kannadigas are in many places in Maharashtra. Is it correct to include all those parts into Karnataka? Karnataka-Maharashtra, Karnataka-Tamil Nadu, Karnataka-Kerala and Karnataka-Andhra Pradesh are all living like brothers. It has become a habit of some individuals and parties in Maharashtra to frequently raise the issues of water and border. They are under an illusion that by giving such statements they will win the hearts of Marathi people. We Kannadigas and Marathi speaking people are like brothers,” he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
BS Yediyurappa Uddhav Thackeray Siddaramaiah Maharashtra Karnataka dispute Maratha Karanataka Belgaum dispute belgaum
India Matters
A health staff taking swab sample from a woman for testing at a camp set up in Madurai. (Photo | KK Sundar, EPS)
One-fourth of Indian population likely infected by coronavirus: CSIR study
Representational image. (Photo | ANI)
Health worker dies in UP's Moradabad day after receiving Covid vaccine shot
For representational purposes
Don't join WhatsApp if new privacy policy is not acceptable: Delhi HC
Vegetable waste at the Bowenpally market being converted into biofuel
Hyderabad: Bowenpally market's vegetable waste generates electricity, biofuel

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia visits Government School on Monday. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Covid-19: Schools for class 10, 12 students reopen in Delhi after 10 months
US President-elect Joe Biden and Vice President-elect Kamala Harris (Photo | AP)
US capitol turned into military zone ahead of Joe Biden's inauguration
Gallery
Over 300 cricketers have represented India in Test cricket, but only 10 of them went on to play over 100 Test matches. Who are those 10 Indian cricketers, find out. (Photo | PTI)
Sachin Tendulkar to Sourav Ganguly: 10 Indian cricketers who have played more than 100 Test matches
On the 76th birthday of the celebrated literary figure, here are few of the songs penned by Akhtar that are always etched in the hearts of art lovers.
Happy birthday Javed Akhtar!: Optimism at 'Border' to romantic 'Lagaan', here's looking back on some soul-stirring lyrics by the poet
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp