STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka cabinet rejig: CM Yediyurappa retains Bengaluru development, power portfolios

Sources from BJP said it's a smart move by CM Yediyurappa to retain Bengaluru and energy as by alloting anyone else these portfolioes would have caused chaos within the party.

Published: 21st January 2021 12:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 21st January 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While reshuffling the Karnataka cabinet earlier in the day, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa retained Bengaluru Development Ministry while changing a few portfolios to make room for the newly-inducted ministers.

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai got Law and Parliamentary affairs portfolio and JC Madhuswamy, who was holding law portfolio, was given medical education, Kannada and culture portfolios. 

Minister Gopaliah was given horticulture and new minister Umesh Katti got his old portfolio -- food and civil supply. Shankar gets Muncipal administration portfolio

ALSO READ | Budget acceptable to all will be presented in first week of March, says Karnataka CM

However, a few senior BJP leaders were given better portfolios.

Jagadish Shettar's portfolio remianed unchanged. Fisheries and ports and inlands, which was with minister Kota Shrinivas Poojari, has been given to S Angara, the new minister. 

CC Patil gets small scale industries, information and public relations and new minister Aravind Limbavali, who was eying on Bengaluru development, gets forest. Anand Singh who was holding forest gets tourism. 

New ministers CP Yogeshwar and R Shankar gets Minor irrigation and sports and youth services respectively.

Sources from BJP said it's a smart move by CM Yediyurappa to retain Bengaluru and energy as by alloting anyone else these portfolioes would have caused chaos within the party.

Seven legislators took oath as ministers in the Karnataka Assembly on January 13. Meanwhile Union Home Minister Amit Shah was in Karnataka on January 16 and 17.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka cabinet BS Yediyurappa Basavaraj Bommai Karnataka cabinet reshuffle BJP Karnataka BJP
India Matters
For representational purpose. (File photo | PTI)
7.86 lakh healthcare workers vaccinated, Karnataka takes the lead
Representational Image. (Photo | AFP)
Can COVID-19 vaccines be mixed and matched? 
US President-elect Joe Biden (Photo | AP)
Biden's immigration bill to benefit Indian IT professionals
The Ramayana tradition and Indian secularism

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
(L-R) Doug Emhoff, US VP-elect Kamala Harris, incoming US First Lady Jill Biden, US President-elect Joe Biden and Senator from Missouri Roy Blunt arrive at US Capitol. (AFP)
Joe Biden's presidential inauguration: As Indian as it can get!
A health official shows a dose of Covaxin. The vaccine was developed in Hyderabad. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People with fever, pregnant and breastfeeding women avoid Covaxin: Bharat Biotech
Gallery
Social media was abuzz Tuesday after India secured a historic fourth Test and series win over Australia by three wickets after a thrilling final day.
One for the ages: From PM Modi to Sundar Pichai, a standing ovation for India's wounded warriors
In a survey conducted by ABP News in collaboration with C-Voter, Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government is all set to beat anti-incumbency tides and retain power in the southern state. Here are the major predictions made by opinion poll. (Photo | Albin Math
Pinarayi Vijayan twice as popular as Oommen Chandy, LDF likely to return to power in Kerala: C-Voter ABP News Opinion Poll 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp