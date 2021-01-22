STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Shivamogga explosion: Cause of blast at quarry remains mystery, toll expected to rise

Published: 22nd January 2021 12:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 02:49 PM   |  A+A-

Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot. (Video Screengrab)

By Ramachandra V Gunari
Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The blast caused by a truckload of explosives, suspected to be meant for mining, at Hunasodu village near Shivamogga remains a mystery despite the bomb squad and seismic experts rushing to the spot on Friday morning. 

The incident occurred at around 10.20 pm on Thursday night and over five people have died so far. 

​The sound of explosion was heard in many parts of the district and Sringeri, NR Pura and Koppa of Chikkamagaluru district. 

Villagers nearby claimed that the pieces of the truck fell on their house rooftops -- almost one km away from the blast site.

​ALSO READ | Shivamogga explosion: Two detained, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa orders high-level investigation

Many theories have surfaced surrounding the incident, with some suspecting it to be an impact of an earthquake and others attributing it to an explosion of giletins. However, authorities are yet to confirm the cause.

The district administration and the police personnel were on the spot throughout the night. Officials have barricaded the area to prevent entry of local people as live explosives are suspected to be on the spot.

Meanwhile, the Karnataka government has ordered a high-level investigation and announced an ex-gratia of five lakh each to the kin of the deceased. The workers are said to be from Bihar.

District Minister KS Eshwarappa said that four people are suspected to have died in the incident. 

"Bodies of two people are sent for postmortem and two more bodies have been dislocated badly," he said. 

​Meanwhile, the district administration said "the number of casualties is expected to rise."

A bomb detection and disposal squad from Mangaluru has visited the spot and is conducting further investigation in the matter. 

Minister KS Eshwarappa, MP BY Raghavendra, MLA Ashok Naik and MLC Ayanur Manjunath also visited the explosion sitet.

​ALSO READ | Karnataka: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts

Mines and Geology Minister Murugesh Nirani is expected to visit the spot in the afteroon. 

While the sound of the explosion was heard far away, the damage was very less according to villagers. 

Menakshi Bai, whose house is situated close to the spot, said a minor damage was done to the tile roof of the house. Her son Eshwar Naik, who resides next to his mother’s house, said, "We heard a huge sound. When we came out we saw the area covered with black dust. In the morning I found iron pieces of the lorry on the roof of my house." 

Condolences pour in

PM Narendra Modi condoled the death of the blast victims and prayed for the recovery of the injured. "Pained by the loss of lives in Shivamogga. Condolences to the bereaved families. Praying that the injured recover soon. The State Government is providing all possible assistance to the affected," he tweeted. 

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi tweeted: "The news of blast at stone mining quarry in Karnataka is tragic. Condolences to the families of the victims. Such incidents call for in-depth investigation so that similar tragedies can be avoided in the future."

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said he is in touch with officials from the last night and an investigation will be conducted and the guilty will be punished. 

TAGS
Shivamogga Mining Blast Shivamogga Mining Explosion Karnataka Mining Explosion Karnataka Mining Blast Karnataka Blast Karnataka Explosion Shivamogga Explosion Karnataka CM Karnataka government
