Shivamogga explosion: Two detained, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa orders high-level investigation

The detained included a contractor of a stone crushing facility where the blast occured when a truckload of gelatin sticks went off, police said.

Published: 22nd January 2021 11:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd January 2021 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

BENGALURU: Two people have been detained and a high-level investigation ordered into the explosion in Shivamogga district which left at least six dead, police said on Friday.

The detained included a contractor of a stone crushing facility where the blast occured when a truckload of gelatin sticks went off, police added.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa expressed grief over the loss of lives in the blast at the stone crusher facility at Hunasodu in Shivamogga, his home district.

ALSO READ: Major explosion kills at least eight, jolts Shivamogga, neighbouring districts

A high-level investigation into the accident has been ordered and stringent action would be taken against the guilty, he said.

He said he had been in contact with senior officials since last night and dispatched teams to carry out rescue operations.

"My deepest condolences to the bereaved family members. I wish a speedy recovery to the injured," the Chief Minister tweeted.

ALSO READ: PM Narendra Modi expresses pain at loss of lives in Shivamogga explosion

Meanwhile, the authorities have not ruled out the possibility of the death toll increasing.

"There are rumours that at least 10 to 15 people have died. Let the police complete their investigation," Shivamogga Deputy Commissioner K B Shivakumar told PTI on Friday.

The sound of the blast, which was initially thought to be an earthquake, was heard in neighbouring Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts.

ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi calls for in-depth investigation in Shivamogga blast

In Shivamogga, the effect was severe as some houses developed cracks, roof tiles and window panes shattered into pieces.

The vehicle was badly mangled and the bodies of the victims were dismembered beyond recognition.

