FDA question paper leak: Offender to be dismissed if found guilty, says CM Yediyurappa

SHIVAMOGGA: Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa said that those who leaked the question paper of the FDA examination will not only be suspended but will be dismissed from the service if they are found guilty.

Yediyurappa told reporters here on Sunday that he spoke to the officials concerned on Saturday night itself and asked to conduct an investigation in this regard.

“The inquiry will be conducted thoroughly to bring the culprits to book. Leaking examination question papers is an unpardonable offense. The guilty will not only be suspended but will be dismissed from the service,” he said.

FDA exam, which was supposed to be held on Sunday, was canceled due to the leak of the question paper.

Reacting to the scheduled protest of farmers across the state on the Republic Day to protest the farm laws passed by the Centre, Yediyurappa said he has no objection to the protest.

“All I want is that the protest should be held peacefully. One thing is clear that the BJP government is pro-farmer and there was no need for misunderstanding the government. If they still want to protest let it be held peacefully,” he said.

