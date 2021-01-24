STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Illegal mines will be regularised only if law permits: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Yediyurappa, who spoke to reporters before leaving for Bengaluru on Sunday morning, said that he has asked the officials concerned to regularise those mines only if they meet all the legal requirement

Published: 24th January 2021 01:22 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th January 2021 01:37 AM

Karnataka chief minister B S Yediyurappa. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: After facing backlash from the opposition for reportedly asking unauthorized stone miners to apply for regularisation, Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa said his statement has been misrepresented and clarified that those who are running unauthorized mines should apply for regularisation which will be done only if law permits.

"All the illegal miners should stop mining immediately. I have asked the deputy commissioners concerned to ensure that the illegal mining is stopped. Unauthorized miners should apply for regularisation. Officials concerned should conduct spot inspections. I am clarifying in my capacity as a chief minister that if there is no ill impact, then only officials can permit the mining. I want to make it clear that those who are mining illegally should stop the same immediately," he said.

BSY draws fire over call to get illegal quarries 'regularised'

 Admitting that illegal mining is going on in many parts of the state, the CM said the illegal mining at Baby Betta in Pandavapura taluk of Mandya district is posing a threat to the KRS dam. "I have given instruction to stop the same but still some illegal miners have continued the operation. Illegal mining should be stopped everywhere," he said.

 The CM said that supply of crushed stone is essential for the development of infrastructure. "There is no objection to supplying the crushed stones legally. When there was shortage of the crushed stones earlier, we would bring the same from Bengaluru and Mangaluru. If the same problem occurs there will be a burden on the exchequer and development works will also be delayed. Hence, crushed stone is required. But, illegal mining should stop," he said. 

 Yediyurappa said that the Vadda community breaks huge rocks and makes crushed stone manually. There is no hazard if the stone is crushed with the help of a hammer. 

