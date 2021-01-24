STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
KRRS threatens roadblocks if permission denied for Bengaluru tractor rally on Republic Day

The rally will see over 1,000 tractors rallying through Bengaluru, and from the old Mysuru region, 250 tractors are expected to join the rally.

Published: 24th January 2021 09:02 PM  |   Last Updated: 24th January 2021 09:13 PM   |  A+A-

Farmers participating in a tractor rally on Delhi-Meerut Expressway on Thursday in a rehearsal for January 26 when they will move into Delhi.

The youth was allegedly part of a group who had been instructed to create disturbance during the tractor rally on January 26. (File Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)

By Express News Service

MYSURU: Ahead of the tractor rally in Bengaluru by farmers, Karnataka Rajya Raitha Sangha has warned against attempts to block tractors from entering the state capital and said protests would take a serious turn and will bring traffic to a standstill.

Farmers from different parts of the state are all set to head Bengaluru for a massive tractor rally on Republic Day as a mark of solidarity with farmers who are planning a similar rally in New Delhi demanding withdrawal of controversial farm laws.

Over 300 Twitter handles generated from Pakistan to disrupt farmers' tractor rally: Delhi Police

KRRS president Badagalpura Nagendra who met with the police top brass in Bengaluru said the department has not allowed the use of tractors in the rally though they were permitted to take out protests in the capital city.

"This is unacceptable. The rally will be with our tractors. When it has been allowed in Delhi why are they against it in Bengaluru," he said at an interaction here adding that if attempts are made to stop them as hinted by police officials, they would take out protests and block roads at the respective spots until they are released.

"We are not breaking any law. After all, it is Republic Day. Why deny our basic rights," he said stating that the protest is a clarion call for the state government to repeal the APMC and land ordinance amendments as well as the cow slaughter ordinance since they are harming the farmers.

Farmers' Republic Day tractor parade: Tableaux to depict protest against farm laws

He said the rally will see over 1,000 tractors rallying through Bengaluru, and from the old Mysuru region, 250 tractors are expected to join the rally. "Tractors from Kodagu and Mysuru, close to 60 of them, along with 5,000 motorbikes and four-wheelers will converge at Maharaja's College Ground in Mysuru by Monday evening. We will proceed to Srirangapatna, Pandavpura and Mandya to join the farmers from there and halt at Ballapatna and Channapatna.

He said villagers of Ballapatna will host them for the night and employees of the Toyota factory in Bidadi have made arrangements for breakfast for the farmers before they proceed to Bengaluru. Similarly, farmers across the state will join us in Bengaluru, he said.

