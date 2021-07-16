STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Colleges in Karnataka to be reopened soon; pending 'odd' semester exams to be completed by Aug 15

The practical examinations for diploma odd semesters (semester one, three and five) will be held from July 26-27 and the theory examinations will be held from August 2 to 21.

Published: 16th July 2021 10:37 PM

Students check their markets on a mobile phone after the CBSE declared Class X examination results on Wednesday (Photo | EPS)

Contact classes will be held for students before the examinations to clarify doubts. (File Photo | EPS)

By Pearl Maria D'Souza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Deputy chief minister of Karnataka Dr CN Ashwatha Narayana, who is also the minister for higher education announced the examination schedule for college students on Friday.

A meeting was earlier convened with higher eudcation department officials of the state.

The minister announced that 65 per cent of students in government and government-aided institutions have been vaccinated, and believed the progress to be satisfactory.

Pertaining to the opening of regular classes for degree classes, the decision will be taken in 3-4 days after consultations with the Chief Minister, BS Yediyurappa, he added.

Meanwhile for Diploma even semesters students, practical examinations will be held on November 2 to 12 and theory examinations will be held from November 17 to December 6.

The exams of degree courses for odd semesters students (which was kept pending in Gulbarga, Karanata and Bengaluru universities and a few subjects leftover in some other universities) is scheduled to be completed by August 15.

Meanwhile, even semesters will be held in the month of October, for which the dates will be notified shortly, he added.

Contact classes will be held for students before the examinations to clarify doubts, he said.

