STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Special sops for oxygen producers ahead of Covid third wave

The Yediyurappa Cabinet on Thursday approved a slew of incentives to encourage more oxygen manufacturing units to counter a possible shortage of the life-saving commodity.
 

Published: 16th July 2021 05:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th July 2021 09:21 PM   |  A+A-

Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai (left) and Housing Minister V Somanna after the Cabinet meeting at Vidhana Soudha in Bengaluru on Thursday | nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: After facing a severe shortage of oxygen during the second wave of the Covid-19 pandemic, the Karnataka  Government is looking to course-correct ahead of the possible third wave. The BS Yediyurappa Cabinet on Thursday approved a slew of incentives to encourage more oxygen manufacturing units to be set up in the state to counter a possible shortage of the life-saving commodity. The move is also a step towards the state’s preparedness for the possible third wave of Covid.

“We faced oxygen shortage during the second wave of Covid-19. To eliminate any shortage and to encourage more oxygen production and storage, the Cabinet has approved an incentive scheme for oxygen manufacturing associated enterprises in Karnataka. We currently have nine manufacturing units and six suppliers. Production capacity is 815 metric tons and storage capacity is 5,780 metric tons. These incentives will be given to entrepreneurs who will come forward to increase both,” Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Basavaraj Bommai told the media after the Cabinet meeting.

Cabinet has approved incentives in the form of:

 Capital subsidy of 25% on the value of fixed assets subject to a minimum investment of Rs 10 cr ore
 100% exemption from electricity duty for 3 years after commencement of production 
 Additional power tariff subsidy of Rs 1,000 per metric tonne of oxygen supplied to the government 
 100% stamp duty exemption and reimbursement of loan and land documents 
 Concessional registration charge at Rs 1 per Rs 1,000 for loan documents, sale deed and lease deed 
 100% reimbursement of land conversion fee

Other decisions

 Rs 30 crore for the Phase-2 work of Gadag Veterinary College
 Rs 48 crore for a mobile app for crop survey for 2022 Kharif crops
 Job-oriented courses (diploma in vocational education) to be equivalent to PUC
 Rs 58 crore for Devadurg Taluk Engineering College building 
 One-time settlement scheme under KSFC loans amended to extend deadline
 Karnataka Prisons Development Board Bill to be placed before Assembly
 139 prisoners to be released under Article 161 for good behaviour

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka  Third Covid wave COVID 19 oxygen fighting Covid
India Matters
A cyclist rides past 'Tokyo' signage outside the National Stadium, the main venue for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic and Paralympic Games, in Tokyo on July 17, 2021. (Photo | AFP)
First case of Covid-19 in Tokyo Olympic Village: Organisers
Representational image (File photo| AP)
IISc-Bengaluru's 'warm' COVID vaccine effective against all major variants of concern: Study
Raipur Police distributing a face mask to a woman (Photo | Express)
New COVID-19 cases in Chhattisgarh close to combined figures of seven major states
Ghaziabad-based engineering college to offer free education for Covid-hit students 

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
WATCH | This house in Kerala's Kalamassery tilted sideways on its own
Surekha Sikri (Photo | Twitter)
Remembering Balika Vadhu's 'Dadisa', the splendid Surekha Sikri
Gallery
India will be sending a 228-strong contingent to the Tokyo Olympics, including 119 athletes. Some of the prominent stars who made India proud over the years were not able to make the cut to Tokyo Olympics due to various reasons - injuries and a drop in rankings - amongst other issues. Check out the list of Indian stars who missed the cut to the Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | PTI)
Hima Das to Leander Paes: Prominent Indian stars who missed the cut to Tokyo Olympics
WHAT IS UP POPULATION BILL: CM Yogi Adityanath unveiled a policy aimed at stabilising the population in Uttar Pradesh and reducing maternal and infant deaths in a time-bound manner as he termed rising population a 'hurdle in development'.
Uttar Pradesh Population bill explained: Breaking down Yogi government's new one-child policy in 15 slides!
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp