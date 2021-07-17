STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa meets BJP chief Nadda

The meetings come at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister.

Published: 17th July 2021

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa. (Photo | EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Saturday met BJP president J P Nadda here and said he has been told to strengthen the party and bring it back to power in the state.

The chief minister has said that he will also meet Union ministers Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh. "We discussed about the development of the party in the state. He asked me to give special emphasis on bringing the BJP back to power in Karnataka. The same was told by the prime minister also. A detailed discussion happened," Yediyurappa said after meeting Nadda.

He said that these are the responsibilities the BJP chief has given to him. On Friday, Yediyurappa had met Prime Minister Narendra Modi and discussed pending state works, including Mekedatu project across the Cauvery river.

The meetings come at a time political circles are abuzz with speculations of Yediyurappa being replaced as the chief minister. Yediyurappa on Saturday dismissed rumours about his resignation, saying it is not at all true.

On the meeting with Nadda, he said, "I've discussed in detail about the development of the party in the state and the country. He has given so many instructions to me. He has a good about opinion about me. I'll work for the party and come back to power again in Karnataka.'

