Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity; higher educational institutes to reopen on July 26

BENGALURU: In what comes as a relief to the cinema industry and theatre groups, the Karnataka government has decided to further relax lockdown guidelines and allow cinema halls and auditoriums albeit with 50% capacity.

In a meeting chaired by chief minister BS Yediyurappa on Sunday morning, it was decided to also open up higher educational institutions from July 26.

Only those teachers and students who have taken at least one dose of COVID-19 vaccine can attend offline classes, it was decided.

In the meeting, it was also decided to ease night curfew hours. Instead of 9 pm, the night curfew will now begin from 10 pm and will be in effect till 5 am.

An official notification bringing the decisions to effect starting Monday will be issued later on Sunday.

