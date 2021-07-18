STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Yoga to help Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences patients in speedy recovery 

Inpatients are showing good interest in the yoga classes and hoping it helps for a speedy recovery.

Published: 18th July 2021 01:29 PM  |   Last Updated: 18th July 2021 01:29 PM   |  A+A-

Yoga classes for the patients of DIMHANS hospital in Dharwad

Yoga classes for the patients of DIMHANS hospital in Dharwad (Photo | EPS)

By Arunkumar Huralimath
Express News Service

HUBBALLI: For the mental health improvement of patients at Dharwad Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (DIMHANS) hospital of Dharwad, the hospital authority has introduced yoga training for the patients. Inpatients are showing good interest in the yoga classes and hoping it helps for a speedy recovery.

The institute is one of the oldest mental health and neurosciences hospitals in the country and it is treating thousands of patients related to depression, anxiety, addiction and other mental health issues. Along with their regular treatment, counselling, yoga was also introduced in the hospital and they have appointed professional yoga trainer Vani Thuppad, who completed a diploma course and pursuing a master degree in yoga.

Dr Mahesh Desai, director of DIMHANS said due to chemical imbalance in the mind and for few other reasons, many people suffer from depression, anxiety, addiction, and other problems. Yoga will help to produce a healthy chemical in the brain which helps the patients to improve early as possible.

“In a scientific study on yoga conducted by National Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences (NIMHANS), Bengaluru, it has been proved that yoga will help to recover speedily. They have studied the brain structure of patients during pre and post-yoga courses where there were changes. DIMHANS was part of the study last year therefore we have decided to introduce the course,” he added.

Yoga is a lot of help to addicted patients. Performing yoga helps them control emotions and gives happiness and a positive feel to addicted people. Therefore now yoga, which includes some exercise, mediation, and breathing exercise, is also being used as a treatment, said another doctor.

There are around 165 inpatients in the institute and hundreds of people visit the hospital or get tele-counseling from the institute doctors. In the beginning, the yoga classes are introduced to the patients who are in the recovery stage. Before their discharge, 8-10 days of yoga classes will be conducted for all patients on alternative days.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
yoga DIMHANS
India Matters
S Baskaran with his electric cycle. (Photo | Express)
As fuel prices rise, TN man spends Rs 20,000 to make e-bike that goes up to 50 km
Parliament (Photo | PTI)
Answers Indians want from Monsoon Session of Parliament
Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha (Photo | PTI)
J&K Lt Guv asks Centre to facilitate Kashmiri Pandits' return amid calls for separate UT for them
A health worker prepares to administer the Covishield vaccine to a woman at a government hospital in Noida. (Photo | AP)
India reports 38,164 Covid infections in 24 hours, 499 fatalities

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Karnataka unlock: Cinema halls to function at 50% capacity
Firemen and rescue workers after a wall collapsed on some shanties in Chembur's Bharat Nagar area due to a landslide, in Mumbai. (Photo | PTI)
Mumbai rain fury: 25 die in house collapses after landslides
Gallery
WHAT IS IT: A spyware is malicious software designed to hack devices such as computers or smartphones in order to gather data serve it to a third party without consent.
What is Pegasus spyware? 10 basic facts about 'snooping' row & the surveillance software involved 
An unprecedented nine Indian boxers will be taking the ring at the Tokyo Olympics, conscious of the fact that medal expectations from them are at an all-time high. We take a look at the five men and four women, who would be aiming to make amends for the n
Mary Kom to Vikas Krishan: Meet India's nine boxing gems at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp