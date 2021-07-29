STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
22 villages submerged, 50,000 affected due to water release into Krishna river on Karnataka-Maha border

With the submersion of 22 villages, at least 50,000 people have been badly affected and are moving to the safer areas.

Published: 29th July 2021 08:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 08:46 PM   |  A+A-

Darur bridge, which connects several areas of North Karnataka from Athani submerged in the overflowing Krishna river on Thursday.

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: The recent talks which former Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa held with Maharashtra Water Resources Minister Jayant Patil and higher officials of Water Resources Department in Bengaluru to coordinate effectively to prevent floods on the border has failed as more than 22 villages in Athani taluk, on Maharashtra border submerged due to the abrupt release of water into Krishna river from the dams of Maharashtra in the last few days.

The authorities from both Karnataka and Maharashtra had agreed at the meeting to take steps to coordinate with each other with regard to the release of water from both the states. However, highly-placed sources said, at least 4 lakh cusec water has been released from the dams of Maharashtra in the last few days into Krishna river in Karnataka which resulted in the submersion of more than 22 villages in Athani taluk.

Several leaders and people in affected areas questioned as to why did the government authorities not keep a tab on the release of water from both sides when the level of dams was rising due to the incessant rains during the last fortnight.

They said, the officials of Water Resources Department from both Karnataka and Maharashtra should have coordinated well to release water in a phased manner to Krishna river to avoid floods.

With the submersion of 22 villages, at least 50,000 people have been badly affected and moving to the safer areas. Sources said, at least 17,000 people have been shifted to gruel centres where facilities are being made to provide food to people rescued from flooded villages.

The government sources said, many people from the flooded areas did not heed to the warning to move to safer areas when a high alert had been sounded prior to the floods.

Late on Wednesday, the NDRF team with the help of local police personnel evacuated at least 54 people trapped in their houses in flooded Savadi village, Athani taluk. In a daring operation, the SDRF brought all of them to a gruel centre near Savadi in the boats.

About 30 relief centres have been established to house the flood-affected and more centres would come up in the next few days, sources added.

Deputy Commissioner Mahantesh Hiremath several senior officials from Belagavi visited several flooded areas in Athani taluk today and took stock of the situation. They have assured that the people affected by floods would be given food and other basic facilities at the gruel centres.

