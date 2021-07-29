STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

New cabinet likely to be finalised by next week: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

The chief minister said that during his Delhi visit, the cabinet composition would be finalised.

Published: 29th July 2021 01:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th July 2021 01:31 PM   |  A+A-

CM basavaraj bommai

Chief Minister Basvaraj Bommai speaking to the media at Hubballi Airport on Thursday. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka will have to wait till next week for the new cabinet as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be making another visit to New Delhi to discuss the matter with the central leadership of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi Airport on his way to flood-hit areas of Uttara Kannada district, CM Bommai said, he will be leaving for the national capital on Friday to seek blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top brass of the party. Moreover, since it will be first visit and would be just a courtesy call.

The chief minister said that during his Delhi visit, the cabinet composition would be finalised.

Reacting to senior party leader Jagadish Shettar's refusal to join his cabinet, Bommai said, he has known Shettar even before they joined politics. Both of them have enjoyed cordial relation even they were in different parties and have mutual respect and affection. Though Shettar has made his opinion public, he had spoken to him on Thursday and conveyed that he would meet in person and discuss the issue, Bommai said and added, he would also take the issue with the party's leadership and try to find a solution.

On implementation of third phase of Upper Krishna project, the chief minister said, the matter is before the court and is likely to come for hearing in the next 4-6 weeks. However, he said that he is well informed about the project and has clarity in the mind on what should be done, he added.

On his maiden visit to his hometown after swearing in as the chief minister, Bommai said, he had never thought of visiting Hubballi as the chief minister. He said that he is committed to improve infrastructure and industrial scenario of the Hubballi-Dharwad after taking Union minister Pralhad Joshi, senior leader Jagadish Shettar and other local MLAs into confidence.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai Karanataka cabinet
India Matters
Students attending classes at Bangalore medical college. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Government announces 27% reservation for OBCs, 10% quota for EWS in medical seats
Columbia's Ingrit Lorena Valencia Victoria, left, exchanges punches with India's Chungneijang Mery Kom Hmangte. (Photo | AP)
Magnificent Mary Kom goes down fighting in Olympic pre-quarters against Ingrit Valencia
Fashion design students pose for photographs as part of their curriculum at Fort Kochi. (Photo | A Sanesh, EPS)
Frozen by lockdown: Kerala photographers turn to 'Save the Date' and live streaming to survive  
A health worker collects swab samples of a woman in Bengaluru on Monday | Shriram BN
Anekal and Nelamangala in Bengaluru among 20 urban areas worst hit by COVID-19 in state

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
American gymnastics star Simone Biles (Photo | AP)
'More to life than gymnastics’: Simone Biles withdraws from Tokyo Games
Watch | Judge Uttam Anand killed in hit and run incident, SIT to investigate death
Gallery
The Indian women's hockey team lost to Great Britain 4-1 in their Pool A match at the Oi Hockey Stadium to register their third consecutive defeat at Tokyo Olympics. (Photo | AP)
Tokyo Olympics: Indian women's hockey team suffers third straight defeat, loses to Great Britain 4-1
India's Sharath Kamal competes during the table tennis men's singles second round match against Portugal's Tiago Apolonia at the 2020 Summer Olympics in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
Mary Kom to Sharath Kamal: Veteran stars march ahead at Tokyo Olympics
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp