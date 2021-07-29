New cabinet likely to be finalised by next week: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

By Express News Service

HUBBALLI: Karnataka will have to wait till next week for the new cabinet as Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai will be making another visit to New Delhi to discuss the matter with the central leadership of the BJP.

Speaking to reporters at Hubballi Airport on his way to flood-hit areas of Uttara Kannada district, CM Bommai said, he will be leaving for the national capital on Friday to seek blessings from Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top brass of the party. Moreover, since it will be first visit and would be just a courtesy call.

The chief minister said that during his Delhi visit, the cabinet composition would be finalised.

Reacting to senior party leader Jagadish Shettar's refusal to join his cabinet, Bommai said, he has known Shettar even before they joined politics. Both of them have enjoyed cordial relation even they were in different parties and have mutual respect and affection. Though Shettar has made his opinion public, he had spoken to him on Thursday and conveyed that he would meet in person and discuss the issue, Bommai said and added, he would also take the issue with the party's leadership and try to find a solution.

On implementation of third phase of Upper Krishna project, the chief minister said, the matter is before the court and is likely to come for hearing in the next 4-6 weeks. However, he said that he is well informed about the project and has clarity in the mind on what should be done, he added.

On his maiden visit to his hometown after swearing in as the chief minister, Bommai said, he had never thought of visiting Hubballi as the chief minister. He said that he is committed to improve infrastructure and industrial scenario of the Hubballi-Dharwad after taking Union minister Pralhad Joshi, senior leader Jagadish Shettar and other local MLAs into confidence.