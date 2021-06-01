Fearing side effects, 1500 tribals in Nagarahole refuse to take COVID-19 vaccine

Prajna GR By

Express News Service

MADIKERI: “We are forest dwellers. Even when we fall sick, we depend on forests for our medicines. Now, all of a sudden the government forces a vaccination upon us. What if we have an adverse effect?” questions Ramesh, the head of the Nagarahole tribal settlement in Kodagu.

The tribal settlement has over 1500 dwellers and all of them have refused to take the vaccine against COVID-19. A black, handwritten board stands at the entrance of the settlement, which states, “COVID has spread across the country. Hence, central, state or district officials or any other government or any other resident from outside the settlement is prohibited from entering into the settlement without the permission of the village head or villagers. Trespassers will be fined.”

Further, when panchayat officials visited the settlement to register the names of the tribals for the vaccination drive, they were yelled at by the women who said, “Our tribal lord will save us. We do not need any medicine or vaccination.” The officials are having a hard time convincing the tribal community to take the vaccination and have returned from the settlement disappointed.

Asked about the issue, Ramesh said, “Most of us in the settlement lack awareness. The officials cannot suddenly force us to take the medicine. They will have to create an awareness programme and convince our people.” He added that the settlement has been COVID-free and suggested that the government complete the vaccination drive across the towns and cities that are highly affected by the virus.

“After vaccinating all others, then they can vaccinate us as we are all healthy now. Also, since we do not take English medicines, we are skeptical about taking the vaccine. What if someone has an adverse effect and dies. Will the department take responsibility for this?” he questioned.

The district ITDP project coordinator officer, Shivkumar C, however assured that he would convince the tribes to take the vaccination. “In the coming week, the department will be distributing nutritious food to the tribal settlement. We will then create awareness and convince the tribes to take the vaccination,” he said.