Karnataka announces Rs 1 lakh compensation for BPL families that lost earning member to COVID

The Karnataka CM added that the scheme is estimated to cost Rs 200-300 crores in addition to the already announced economic relief package worth Rs 1850 crores

Published: 14th June 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th June 2021 05:46 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday announced a compensation scheme aimed at helping poor families that have lost earning members to COVID-19.

As extension of the economic relief package announced in two parts so far by the Karnataka government, Rs 1 lakh will be given as compensation to BPL card holding families who have lost an adult earning member to COVID-19. The scheme will, however, be limited to one person per family.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has killed earning members, pushing families into extreme financial distress. Keeping this in mind, BPL families that have lost an adult earning member to COVID-19 will be given Rs 1 lakh as compensation. It will be limited to one person per family," Yediyurappa said.

He added that the scheme is estimated to cost Rs 200-300 crores in addition to the already announced economic relief package worth Rs 1850 crores. "Given our financial situation, we have been able to announce this scheme and this tells us that our situation is better than most states during the pandemic. Nowhere in the country has such a scheme been announced," Yediyurappa added.

