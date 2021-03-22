136 critically ill Covid patients in ICU in Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Of the 14,267 active Covid cases in Karnataka at present, 136 persons are in the ICU. While Bengaluru has 45 critically ill patients, Kalaburagi and Mandya have 17 and 10 patients respectively, according to official sources.

The remaining districts have less than 10 or zero ICU patients. On Monday, 10 patients succumbed to the virus, taking the death toll to 12,444 fatalities. The case fatality rate stands at 1.28 percent.

The common comorbidities include diabetes and hypertension by the day's reported deaths also include patients with hypothyroidism, ischemic heart disease, Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease, and cerebrovascular accidents.

ALSO READ | Karnataka: 145 more COVID positive cases reported from MIT, Manipal campus

In all, 1,445 new cases were reported in Karnataka in the day, taking the total state tally to 9,71,647 patients. Bengaluru saw 886 cases.

Health Minister Dr. K Sudhakar on Sunday announced that the much-feared second wave of Covid-19 has finally begun in Karnataka. He also stressed that people need to avoid gatherings, ceremonies, functions, parties, and any sort of crowding for the next one or two months in order to prevent any sharp rise in Covid-19 cases.

A late-evening emergency meeting with Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, attended by Health Minister Sudhakar, Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai, Primary and Secondary Education Minister S Suresh Kumar, Higher Education Minister C N Ashwath Narayan, and Additional Chief Secretary (Health) Jawaid Akhtar, however, took no decision on lockdowns, night curfews or stopping of offline classes in schools and colleges, or any other restrictions.