Situation still doesn't warrant semi or full-fledged lockdown in Karnatka: Health Minister

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Strict restrictions are being imposed to contain the second wave of COVID-19 but the situation still doesn't warrant semi or full-fledged lockdown, said Health and Medical Education Minister Dr. K Sudhakar.

Speaking to the media, Dr Sudhakar said that the government is strictly screening the incoming travellers from high caseload states of Maharashtra and Kerala. If there are no negative RT-PCR reports, they will be subjected to tests at the border. Increasing penalties for not wearing a mask is also being discussed. More people should come forward to get the COVID vaccine, the Minister said adding that the support of the Home Ministry is required for strict screening at borders.

Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa has already conducted a meeting in this regard. Semi-lockdown or lockdown is not considered for now. We need to learn from past mistakes," Sudhakar said.

At weddings and other functions, people should wear masks, follow social distance and ensure the restriction on the number of people is not violated. If the cases increase a decision will be taken regarding educational institutions after discussing with CM, he said, adding that we can contain a second wave if people co-operate.