STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Biocon ties up with Belagavi firm to produce Remdesivir

A Belagavi-based pharmaceutical company has been roped in to manufacture ‘Remidesvir’, which is given to critical Covid patients and is in short supply across the country.

Published: 02nd May 2021 05:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 02nd May 2021 05:20 AM   |  A+A-

The unit of Sri Anand Life Sciences at Honga Industrial Area in Belagavi

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Belagavi-based pharmaceutical company has been roped in to manufacture ‘Remidesvir’, which is given to critical Covid patients and is in short supply across the country. Pharma major Biocon has tied up with Sri Anand Life Sciences to manufacture the life-saving drug at Belagavi.

The Central Government has given its approval for Sri Anand to manufacture the drug. It was after Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani announced such a manufacturing agreement. Sri Anand Life Sciences is only the second plant in the state to possess a Lyophilizer machine to freeze-dry drugs.

It is engaged in the manufacture of 500 different critical care, life-saving drugs at its plant in Honaga Industrial Area in Belagavi. It also exports injections to five countries, including Brazil. Company Managing Director Satish Gharge said, “We have the approval from the Drug Controller General of India and Drug controller of the state and both Central and State governments to start the production of Remdesivir. The production will start in the next three to four weeks.

The government will monitor the production and supply of this medicine.” Director Aishwarya Gharge said, “Our plant will manufacture 80,000 Remidisvir injections every month and we have over 200 dedicated employees especially for this. Once the medicine is made, 14 days are required for the sterilisation process. It will take at least a month to bring out Remdesivir from our unit. There is a shortage everywhere in the country. We are happy that our company will manufacture the medicine and help in the battle against Covid.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Biocon Belagavi Remdesivir COVID 19 COVID drug second covid wave
India Matters
Image for representation. (File Photo | EPS)
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Centre to produce oxygen from nitrogen generators at 30 industries
An unregulated crowd during a political rally in West Bengal. (File photo)
Bengal elections 2021: Rallies lead to sharp rise in COVID-19 cases
(For representational purposes) Mass cremation of COVID-19 victims at Old Seemapuri Crematorium as coronavirus cases surge in New Delhi, Friday, April 23, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bhopal COVID-19 deaths mismatch: Government says 104, crematoriums say 2,557

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
More kids below 10 years get infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra
Eight COVID-19 patients die at Delhi hospital due to oxygen shortage
Gallery
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
A relative of a COVID-19 patient along with others waits to refill cylinders with medical oxygen at Badarpur during the second wave of coronavirus pandemic in India, in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Oxygen shortage due to COVID-19 crisis leaves Delhi, other cities overwhelmed
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp