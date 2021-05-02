Biocon ties up with Belagavi firm to produce Remdesivir

By Express News Service

BELAGAVI: A Belagavi-based pharmaceutical company has been roped in to manufacture ‘Remidesvir’, which is given to critical Covid patients and is in short supply across the country. Pharma major Biocon has tied up with Sri Anand Life Sciences to manufacture the life-saving drug at Belagavi.

The Central Government has given its approval for Sri Anand to manufacture the drug. It was after Minister for Mines and Geology Murugesh Nirani announced such a manufacturing agreement. Sri Anand Life Sciences is only the second plant in the state to possess a Lyophilizer machine to freeze-dry drugs.

It is engaged in the manufacture of 500 different critical care, life-saving drugs at its plant in Honaga Industrial Area in Belagavi. It also exports injections to five countries, including Brazil. Company Managing Director Satish Gharge said, “We have the approval from the Drug Controller General of India and Drug controller of the state and both Central and State governments to start the production of Remdesivir. The production will start in the next three to four weeks.

The government will monitor the production and supply of this medicine.” Director Aishwarya Gharge said, “Our plant will manufacture 80,000 Remidisvir injections every month and we have over 200 dedicated employees especially for this. Once the medicine is made, 14 days are required for the sterilisation process. It will take at least a month to bring out Remdesivir from our unit. There is a shortage everywhere in the country. We are happy that our company will manufacture the medicine and help in the battle against Covid.”