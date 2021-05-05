STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

HC unhappy with Karnataka govt for appointing retired judge on its own to probe deaths at COVID hospital

The court said that the government, in all fairness, has to leave the choice of appointment of the judge to it, while clarifying that it is not against the judge who was appointed

Published: 05th May 2021 01:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th May 2021 01:28 PM   |  A+A-

Karnataka High Court

Karnataka High Court (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka High Court on Wednesday expressed displeasure over the approach of the state government in appointing a retired judge on its own to probe the deaths of 24 patients at the government Covid hospital at Chamarajanagar due to alleged shortage of oxygen.

When the matter was taken up by a division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar for hearing during a special sitting, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted that the state government has taken cognisance of the order passed by the court and appointed Justice BA Patil, a retired judge of the High Court, to probe the deaths.

The court said that the government, in all fairness, has to leave the choice of appointment of the judge to it, while clarifying that it is not against the judge who was appointed but against the approach of the government.

The Advocate General submitted that there was some correction in the order and he will come back with instructions in the afternoon.

On Tuesday, the court indicated that this is a fit case to appoint a retired judge of the high court to probe under the Commissions of Inquiry Act.

Meanwhile, in a setback to the state government, the court directed the Chief Secretary to seize the entire records pertaining to the supply of oxygen at the Covid hospital at Chamarajanagar and provide access to those records to the officer appointed to carry out the probe.

The court also directed the Secretary of the Karnataka State Legal Services Authority to provide a copy of the report submitted by the Chairman of the District Legal Services Authority on the deaths at Chamarajanagar to the Advocate General.

This apart, the court sought a response from the BBMP on the alleged hospital bed blocking scam.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka HC Chamarajanagar Oxygen
India Matters
Dr. VK Paul, member (health) of Niti Aayog. (File Photo | ANI)
Nationwide lockdown remains an option: Head of COVID-19 taskforce
Casual daily wage labourers witnessed a 13% monthly drop in income from Rs 9135 a month in 2019 to Rs 7965 per month in 2020. (Photo | Pexels)
Covid-hit 2020 saw 230 million Indians slip below minimum income threshold: Report
Priests at the retreat without facemasks and not maintaining social distancing.
100 CSI priests contract Covid after Munnar retreat, two die
Four male and four female lions had tested positive at the Hyderabad Zoo (File photo | EPS)
Vandalur zoo on alert, running tests on big cats after lions in Hyderabad contract COVID

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
Can save lives if Delhi gets 700 MT oxygen daily, says Kejriwal 
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp