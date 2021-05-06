STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Centre moves SC against Karnataka HC order asking enhancement of oxygen for state

A bench headed by Justice D Y Chandrachud was told by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the state is being supplied 965 MT LMO presently and the order needed to be stayed urgently.

Supreme Court

Supreme Court. (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: The Centre Thursday moved the Supreme Court against an order of the Karnataka High Court order asking it to increase daily liquid medical oxygen (LMO) allocation for state from present 965 MT to 1200 MT for treating COVID-19 patients.

The bench, also comprising Justice M R Shah, said it will have to look at the paper book before issuing any order.

The bench said it would assemble in a few minutes.

