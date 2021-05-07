Flyers from these states no longer need COVID-19 certificates to come to Karnataka

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The State government on Friday evening issued a circular removing the mandatory requirement of COVID-19 negative certification for flyers from the States of Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh into Karnataka.

The order said that only those with COVID-19 symptoms must carry a RT-PCR negative test report with them. It was mandatory for passengers for these States to bring them when coming here since March 25.

The circular by the Additional Chief Secretary, Department of Health and Family Welfare said the decision was being taken in line with the Advisory for COVID-19 testing during the second wave of the epidemic issued on May 4 by the Indian Council of Medical Research, Deparment of Health Research of the Centre's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as well as considering the present COVID situation.

Due to the surge in COVID cases in some States, a circular on March 22 said, "Negative RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by passengers by flight, bus, train and personal transport.

It was applicable for all flights originating in Maharashtra, Kerala, Punjab and Chandigarh. Airlines shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying RT-PCR certificate not older than 72 hours."

This was being implemented at all airports in the State from 6 am of March 25.

Arrangements had been made at airports for verifying the RT-PCR negative report and collection and testing of samples for those who arrived without the report.

The Friday order also said airport authorties shall continue to ensure that travellers comply with COVID appropriate behaviour in the interest of public health.