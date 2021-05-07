STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Pass rules for procurement of oxygen by district hospitals: Karnataka HC

Earlier, the State accepted that there was no protocol for procurement of oxygen by district hospitals.

Published: 07th May 2021 04:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 04:38 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Hight Court on Thursday directed the State Government to immediately issue guidelines for supply of oxygen to hospitals in taluks and districts.It also directed the government to take steps to create a centralised data of number of bottling units available in districts and their capacity, availability of oxygen and requirement of oxygen for each district, in the war room.

A division bench of Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Aravind Kumar also directed the State Government to give wide publicity to the emergency helpline number created at the oxygen control room and make it available in all Covid hospitals. The court also said that the State Government should make available the guidelines for optimum use of oxygen in all hospital across the state. 

Earlier, the State accepted that there was no protocol for procurement of oxygen by district hospitals.Meanwhile, Advocate General Prabhuling K Navadagi submitted the details of lifting additional 100 metric tonnes oxygen a day allocated by the Union Government. He also submitted that Centre has permitted the State Government to set up 28 pressure swing absorption (PSA) oxygen generation plants and each one will meet the oxygen required for 15-20 patients a day.

The State is also procuring another 40 PSA units. By May 15, 6 to 10 units will be functional. As per the order passed by the court, the Centre has been requested to allow the state to use the entire domestic production of oxygen, the AG told the court.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka Hight Court oxygen oxygen shortage COVID 19 second covid wave
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp