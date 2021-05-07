STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

VISL oxygen plant capacity to be increased, says Shettar 

The authorities said that its capacity can be increased up to 400-500 cylinders if a new compressor was installed.

Published: 07th May 2021 05:00 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th May 2021 05:00 AM   |  A+A-

Jagadish Shettar.

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The oxygen production plant on the premises of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) has commenced operations and the government will take all measures to increase the production capacity of the plant, said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar. 

Speaking to media persons on Thursday after visiting the oxygen production plant in Bhadravathi, he said that the oxygen produced at the plant will be collected in 150 cylinders. The authorities said that its capacity can be increased up to 400-500 cylinders if a new compressor was installed. “The government will extend its support for the purchase of the required machines,” Shettar said. 

He said the state government was going all out to meet the oxygen demand. “On the state government’s request, the Jindal Steel unit in Ballari has agreed to enhance the oxygen production from existing 500 metric tonnes to 1,000 metric tonnes,” he said.

“The government will extend its support to re-start all those oxygen production units that were closed. The government is looking for  tankers and containers to transport the oxygen and will make use of it from wherever it is found,” Shettar added. He said the government has requested the Centre to allot more oxygen to the state.  

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jagadish Shettar. oxygen
India Matters
Relatives of Covid patients wait in a long queue to avail Remedesivir at Government Kilpauk Medical College in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
India adds record high 4,14,188 COVID-19 cases, 3,915 deaths in last 24 hours
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John
Corporation officials fumigating shops near the Over Bridge in Thiruvananthapuram. (Photo | Vincent Pulickal, EPS)
Kerala, Rajasthan goes for lockdown; Maharashtra tops 60,000 cases again
Krafton said in a statement that the game will offer a world class AAA multiplayer experience on mobile (Image: Special arrangement)
PUBG set to make a comeback in India with desi makeover

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
MoS MEA V Muraleedharan (Photo | PTI)
Union Minister V Muraleedharan's convoy attacked in Bengal, BJP sees 'Trinamool' hand behind it
The state reported 5,760 new cases and 30 more deaths as compared to May 4. (File photo| Shaji Vettipuram, EPS)
Kerala wedding, annual retreat turn into super spreader events
Gallery
TMC supremo and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee visit Kalighat Temple after trends show her party's win in the State Assembly Election 2021, in Kolkata. (Photo | PTI)
Election 2021: Change of guard in TN, Left retains Kerala and Didi's hattrick in Bengal
A massive earthquake of 6.4 magnitude hit Assam on Wednesday morning, causing widespread damage in the Northeast state. (Photo | PTI)
Massive earthquake causes widespread damage in Assam
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp