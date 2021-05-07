VISL oxygen plant capacity to be increased, says Shettar 

By Express News Service

SHIVAMOGGA: The oxygen production plant on the premises of Visvesvaraya Iron and Steel Plant (VISL) has commenced operations and the government will take all measures to increase the production capacity of the plant, said Industries Minister Jagadish Shettar.

Speaking to media persons on Thursday after visiting the oxygen production plant in Bhadravathi, he said that the oxygen produced at the plant will be collected in 150 cylinders. The authorities said that its capacity can be increased up to 400-500 cylinders if a new compressor was installed. “The government will extend its support for the purchase of the required machines,” Shettar said.

He said the state government was going all out to meet the oxygen demand. “On the state government’s request, the Jindal Steel unit in Ballari has agreed to enhance the oxygen production from existing 500 metric tonnes to 1,000 metric tonnes,” he said.

“The government will extend its support to re-start all those oxygen production units that were closed. The government is looking for tankers and containers to transport the oxygen and will make use of it from wherever it is found,” Shettar added. He said the government has requested the Centre to allot more oxygen to the state.