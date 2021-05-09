Specialised mask can save oxygen, but in short supply

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: As the state faces an acute shortage of oxygen and districts squabble with each other over its allocation, hospitals in Mysuru are not being given a crucial device that can save at least 30 per cent of valuable medical oxygen. Non-rebreather (NRB) masks are used among patients on oxygen. But even government hospitals are not being given the device, citing a shortage.

Hospitals across Mysuru district are facing a severe shortage of oxygen, and also, this week, 24 people died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital because of lack of oxygen. Medical experts explained that unlike the more commonly used venturi mask, this device has a plastic bag from where a patient inhales the oxygen. When he exhales, a single-way valve in the mask releases the exhaled air, while oxygen in the plastic bag is untouched, preventing its wastage.

“In the venturi mask, there is a continuous flow of medical oxygen and some of it goes waste when a patient exhales. With the NRB mask, this can be avoided as the precious medical oxygen stays inside the plastic bag,” said a government doctor. Despite the advantage, they are not able to use them as there is no proper supply, he added.

“The NRB mask can help conserve at least 30 per cent of medical oxygen even in oxygenated, high-flow nasal oxygenated and ICU beds where oxygen requirement per patient can go up to 50 litres per minute,” said another senior government doctor. They said that with a large number of Covid patients in need of oxygen, this mask can make a big difference. According to estimates, the busy KR Hospital in Mysuru alone needs 500 such masks every day.

“NRB masks are necessary under the present situation. It could conserve oxygen, but they say there is an acute shortage. Now, our aim is to save as many lives as possible, so there is no option but to use venturi masks,” said a doctor. Private hospital doctors too said that they are facing a similar situation. Government hospitals are requesting people to donate RNB masks, even if in limited numbers, to use them in HFNO and ventilator beds. Officials who procure equipment for government hospitals, on condition of anonymity, said that they are not getting RNB masks as there is a spike in Covid cases across the country.