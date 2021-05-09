STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Specialised mask can save oxygen, but in short supply

Non-rebreather (NRB) masks are used among patients on oxygen. But even government hospitals are not being given the device, citing a shortage.

Published: 09th May 2021 05:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th May 2021 05:01 AM   |  A+A-

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: As the state faces an acute shortage of oxygen and districts squabble with each other over its allocation, hospitals in Mysuru are not being given a crucial device that can save at least 30 per cent of valuable medical oxygen. Non-rebreather (NRB) masks are used among patients on oxygen. But even government hospitals are not being given the device, citing a shortage.

Hospitals across Mysuru district are facing a severe shortage of oxygen, and also, this week, 24 people died at Chamarajanagar District Hospital because of lack of oxygen. Medical experts explained that unlike the more commonly used venturi mask, this device has a plastic bag from where a patient inhales the oxygen. When he exhales, a single-way valve in the mask releases the exhaled air, while oxygen in the plastic bag is untouched, preventing its wastage.

“In the venturi mask, there is a continuous flow of medical oxygen and some of it goes waste when a patient exhales. With the NRB mask, this can be avoided as the precious medical oxygen stays inside the plastic bag,” said a government doctor. Despite the advantage, they are not able to use them as there is no proper supply, he added.

“The NRB mask can help conserve at least 30 per cent of medical oxygen even in oxygenated, high-flow nasal oxygenated and ICU beds where oxygen requirement per patient can go up to 50 litres per minute,” said another senior government doctor. They said that with a large number of Covid patients in need of oxygen, this mask can make a big difference. According to estimates, the busy KR Hospital in Mysuru alone needs 500 such masks every day.

“NRB masks are necessary under the present situation. It could conserve oxygen, but they say there is an acute shortage. Now, our aim is to save as many lives as possible, so there is no option but to use venturi masks,” said a doctor. Private hospital doctors too said that they are facing a similar situation. Government hospitals are requesting people to donate RNB masks, even if in limited numbers, to use them in HFNO and ventilator beds. Officials who procure equipment for government hospitals, on condition of anonymity, said that they are not getting RNB masks as there is a spike in Covid cases across the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen
India Matters
People line up for Covid-19 vaccine at a PHC in Hyderabad. (Photo | S Senabgapandiyan, EPS)
Drones delivering Covid vaccines? Yes, it's happening soon with first trials in Telangana
The aircraft was accorded a water cannon salute by the airport officials. (Photo | Special Arragement)
37 years on, defunct World War II airport in Assam becomes operational
In Pune, the positivity rate is 29.15%, while it is 29.20% in Nasik and 26.45% in Thane over the last week.
COVID: Positivity, mortality rates rise as rural Maharashtra becomes a concern
Representational image (Express Illustration| Amit Bandre)
Covid second wave is nearing its peak: Noted virologist Dr T Jacob John

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
COVID-19: Full lockdown to be in force in Tamil Nadu for two weeks from May 10
DRDO's anti-COVID drug reducing oxygen dependence approved for emergency use
Gallery
A 14-day lockdown has been announced from May 10 till 6 AM on May 24 Karnataka. Vehicular movement will be strictly prohibited in a bid to stop people from getting on to the roads. While goods vehicles and home delivery service providers are exempted, the
Karnataka COVID-19 lockdown: Here are services exempted from restrictions; check out what all will stay shut from May 10-24
With a view to intensify the measures for preventing further spread of COVID-19, Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that full lockdown will be in force for two weeks in Tamil Nadu from May 10. Here are the major services that will be allowed to function a
Tamil Nadu COVID-19 lockdown: List of services affected and unaffected from May 10-24
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp