Scared of infecting kin, septuagenarian Covid patient shoots self in Karnataka

The retired deputy tahsildar allegedly shot himself on his head inside his car by using a licensed weapon.

By Express News Service

CHIKKAMAGALURU: A Covid-infected retired deputy tahsildar allegedly shot himself dead fearing that he might infect his family members.

The deceased has been identified as Soma Naik (70). He allegedly shot himself on his head inside his car by using a licensed weapon. The incident happened at Belenahalli Lambani Tanda in Tarikere taluk. 

A death note, which was found in the car, claimed that he himself was responsible for his death. The Tarikere police said that Naik had tested positive and was deeply upset. He had poured out his anguish in the death note.

The police said that on Monday morning, he went to his farm in the car and killed himself. SP MH Akshay said Naik had shot himself with a licensed weapon.

In the alleged death note, Naik said that he had become old and if anything bad happens to his children, he would not be able to bear the pain. “Hence I have taken this extreme decision. I am responsible for my death. I ask for forgiveness from my children, my wife Prema, daughter Ashwini and son-in-law Venkatesh. I have selected my farm to commit suicide and cremate my body here only.” 

He has asked his son Pratap to look after his wife and children. “This is a deadly disease and nobody should get this,” he allegedly said in the note. After the postmortem, Muslim Jamaat members carried out the last rites on the farm.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call AASRA's 24x7 Helpline: +91-9820466726 for assistance.)

