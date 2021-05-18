STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Kolar police arrest six persons for selling Remdesivir in black market

The police found out that the accused were charging Rs 40000 for one vial of Remdesivir. 

For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

KOLAR: The district police have arrested six persons for selling anti-viral Remdesivir injection at a high price in the black market, Superintendent of Police Karthick Reddy said on Tuesday. 

Speaking to The New Indian Express, Karthick Reddy said a team of police officers and staff under his direct supervision arrested six persons and seized six vials of Remdesivir Injection in two separate cases.

Those arrested include a lab technician, a nursing superintendent in a private medical college and a pharmacist. He further informed that a team was formed after the police received a tip-off that Remdesivir injections were being illegally sold in the city without a prescription. 

The team consisting of Narayanaswamy, Additional SP,  Sahil Bagla, Assistant SP, K.C.Giri Dysp , Rangasamaiah Inspector, besides, cyber crime police worked on various angles. They tracked the mobile numbers and other movements and contacts.

The accused have been identified as Shiva Kumar, the lab technician, Nagaraj, nursing supervisor and Mahesh. The police also seized four vials of Remdesivir from them.

In another case, the same team arrested Nagesh, Pharmacy Assistant in private medical college, Naveen , Sandeep, and Dharshan and seized two vials of Remdesivir.

Central Range inspector General of Police M Chandra Shekhar lauded the team in cracking the illegal sale and nabbing the accused. 

Further investigations to pin down the mastermind behind the illegal sale is underway.

