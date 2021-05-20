STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Many hold on to oxygen concentrators, leaves people gasping for breath

With restrictions on procuring oxygen cylinders and concerns over bed availability, many are now hoarding oxygen concentrators, refusing to even return those taken on rent.

Published: 20th May 2021 04:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 20th May 2021 04:17 AM   |  A+A-

Oxygen Cylinders

Oxygen Cylinders (Photo | PTI)

By Ajith M S
Express News Service

MYSURU: With restrictions on procuring oxygen cylinders and concerns over bed availability, many are now hoarding oxygen concentrators, refusing to even return those taken on rent. Oxygen cylinders have become near-impossible to procure since the authorities have instructed suppliers against distributing it to individuals and NGOs, leaving those in home isolation and also those recovering from Covid-19 under advice to be on oxygen support as well as non-Covid patients with issues like asthma, in dire straits.

Vendors who rent out concentrators and NGOs are complaining that many are not returning the concentrators but are instead choosing to pay the rent and continue to hold on to it. “We get many requirements on a daily basis, some in critical situations. But I am not able to supply to any of them, since those who have picked up the concentrators earlier are not returning them despite pleas,” said Ravi Kumar Gowda of CBR Surgicals.

“The rental for concentrators is around Rs 3,000 per month, but people are okay holding on to them. They say it is better to continue paying the rent even if they are not using, instead of rushing for one, or worse, to a hospital, if there is a crisis, “ he said. Another vendor said they are left with no option but to say no to patients.  

Unauthorised oximeters seized in D’gere 
Davanagere: The sale of substandard oximeters has become rampant here. Assistant controller of the Department of Weights and Measures, HS Raju, who visited various medical stores, found many unapproved devices and seized them.Speaking to TNIE, Raju said the oximeters did not have a price tag, BIS certification and date of manufacture.  So far, 16 cases have been booked, he said. Raju said that people can contact 8050024760 in case of any complaints and lodge their grievances.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
oxygen concentrators Oxygen COVID 19 oxygen shortage second covid wave
India Matters
Doordarshan
To counter bad press abroad, govt plans DD International
Corporation, as a part of its mass vaccination drive vaccinate hundreds of Brooke field IT company employees at Perungudi on Wednesday. (Photo | Ashwin prasath, EPS)
Covid vaccine can be given 3 months after recovery: Centre
For representational purposes
Bangladesh beats India in per capita income
Asia Cup (Photo | AFP)
Pakistan likely to host 2022 Asia Cup: Report

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
A house that was completely destroyed at Thonikadavu near Anchuthengu in Thiruvananthapuram, due to high tide on Sunday | bP Deepu
Kerala: 8% of those displaced by Cyclone Tauktae rain Covid positive or symptomatic
Cyclone Tauktae affected areas of Gujarat and Diu. (Photo | ANI)
Post Cyclone devastation in Gujarat's Ahmedabad: Hospital boards, hoarding fall due to heavy winds
Gallery
WHAT IS BLACK FUNGUS? Mucormycosis or black fungus is caused by a group of fungal moulds called mucormycetes. These fungi live throughout the environment, particularly in soil and in decaying organic matter, such as leaves, compost piles or rotten wood.
What is 'deadly' Black Fungus disease and why COVID-19 patients should take extra care against it?
On May 17, Barge P305 went adrift in the Arabian Sea and sunk on May 19 about 35 nautical miles from Mumbai. It was reported that 38 people on board are still missing. (Photo | PTI)
Cyclone Tauktae: How barge P305 sunk in the Arabian Sea and how rescue missions are progressing for missing crew
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp