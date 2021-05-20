Many hold on to oxygen concentrators, leaves people gasping for breath

Ajith M S By

Express News Service

MYSURU: With restrictions on procuring oxygen cylinders and concerns over bed availability, many are now hoarding oxygen concentrators, refusing to even return those taken on rent. Oxygen cylinders have become near-impossible to procure since the authorities have instructed suppliers against distributing it to individuals and NGOs, leaving those in home isolation and also those recovering from Covid-19 under advice to be on oxygen support as well as non-Covid patients with issues like asthma, in dire straits.

Vendors who rent out concentrators and NGOs are complaining that many are not returning the concentrators but are instead choosing to pay the rent and continue to hold on to it. “We get many requirements on a daily basis, some in critical situations. But I am not able to supply to any of them, since those who have picked up the concentrators earlier are not returning them despite pleas,” said Ravi Kumar Gowda of CBR Surgicals.

“The rental for concentrators is around Rs 3,000 per month, but people are okay holding on to them. They say it is better to continue paying the rent even if they are not using, instead of rushing for one, or worse, to a hospital, if there is a crisis, “ he said. Another vendor said they are left with no option but to say no to patients.

Unauthorised oximeters seized in D’gere

Davanagere: The sale of substandard oximeters has become rampant here. Assistant controller of the Department of Weights and Measures, HS Raju, who visited various medical stores, found many unapproved devices and seized them.Speaking to TNIE, Raju said the oximeters did not have a price tag, BIS certification and date of manufacture. So far, 16 cases have been booked, he said. Raju said that people can contact 8050024760 in case of any complaints and lodge their grievances.