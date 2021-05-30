No decision yet on lockdown extension: Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Even as his cabinet colleagues like Home Minister Basavaraj Bommai and Revenue Minister R Ashok have been hinting at an extension of the ongoing lockdown, Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa on Sunday clarified that no such recommendation has been made by the Technical Advisory Committee.

Karnataka is currently under a partial lockdown that will be in place till June 7. While ministers have been suggesting that the lockdown may have to be extended if the Covid positivity rate in the State does not drop below 10 per cent, the CM said that any decision on the extension will be taken around June 5 and discussion on the matter is underway.

He added that discussions were also under way to announce a new set of schemes under the economic relief package to assist those who have lost jobs and their source of income due to the lockdown. The government had announced a Rs-1,250 crore financial assistance package earlier in May.

“A decision in this regard will be taken based on the prevailing situation on June 6, a day before the lockdown ends,” Yediyurappa said.

To a question on whether the TAC has recommended extending the lockdown, the Chief Minister responded in the negative. “Discussions are on. After June 5 and 6, we have to wait and watch how the cases come down,” he added while admitting that infections are still on the higher side.

“The cases are still higher than our expectation. We will hold a meeting with ministers and experts on June 5 or 6 to chart out the future course of action. However, we have not taken any decision yet,” Yediyurappa said.

C’ballapur likely to go for 3rd total lockdown

Chikballapur: The district administration is likely to take a decision on third complete lockdown for three to four days to contain the spread of the virus in rural areas of the district. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Deputy Commissioner R Latha said complete lockdown implemented twice in the district resulted in the decline of cases. “At present, positivity rate of the infections stands at 15 per cent. We are keen on bringing down to 5 per cent,” she said.

Plea to CM: Allow industry to reopen from June 1

Bengaluru: Karnataka Employers’ Association president B C Prabhakar on Sunday wrote to Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, urging him to permit them to resume operations from June 1, considering it was adversely affecting people’s livelihood. He said industries in the state had complied with the strict lockdown guidelines, and any extension beyond June 1 would pose a huge financial setback and put in jeopardy, the livelihood of thousands of workmen and employees connected with industry. Prabhakar said that Karnataka is the hub of many “essential components” for the entire nation, and while manufacturers have been allowed to keep operations open in other states, only Karnataka was hindered by the lockdown. He pointed out that many industries feared that their orders could be routed to units outside the state.