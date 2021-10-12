STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

NEP brings four year BSc Pharma courses to Engg colleges

Major transformation to take place in technical education: Bommai

Published: 12th October 2021 11:06 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th October 2021 11:06 PM   |  A+A-

Basavaraj Bommai

Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai (File Photo | Special arrangement)

By Pearl Maria Dsouza
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the NEP implementation in Karnataka will cause major changes in technical education in the state .

He was talking at the launch of engineering textbooks as per NEP standard, Engineering education in Kannada language, four year BSc Pharma courses in Engineering colleges.

Politics over NEP

Terming it a historic and significant day, Bommai said that the programmes were possible to implement because the state and the centre were run by the same government (political party).

ALSO READ: Artificial Intelligence, cyber security courses to be part of college curriculum in Karnataka

He added that the rural children should be given quality education to take them to the international level. Towards this, he said significant change is possible after holding necessary research in the regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented the policy despite all obstacles, he said.

He said likewise, Karnataka government is implementing the policy for the first time in the country amid all opposition.

For the national education policy to be fully successful, Bommai said change is needed from lower to higher levels — from the minds of the teachers to students. In a technology driven society he suggested technical colleges to be in the forefront of change in the lives of people.

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana said the state government implemented NEP in a very short period of time and 66 NEC accredited engineering colleges are in the process of implementing the policy.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Karnataka NEP BSc Pharma course Engineering colleges
India Matters
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo | PTI)
No shortage, reports of coal crisis baseless: FM Nirmala Sitharaman
Flipkart delivered two bars of Nirma soap to customer instead of iPhone 12. (Photo | Youtube screengrab)
Flipkart customer orders iPhone worth Rs 51,999, gets soaps instead; company responds
Former Andhra Pradesh chief secretary IYR Krishna Rao
Black money 'extorted' from Covid patients flowing into real estate: Ex-IAS officer
Former captain MS Dhoni (L) and BCCI president Sourav Ganguly (File photo| PTI)
MS Dhoni won't charge any fee for being mentor of Indian team: BCCI chief Sourav Ganguly

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp