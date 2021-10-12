NEP brings four year BSc Pharma courses to Engg colleges

Pearl Maria Dsouza By

BENGALURU: Chief minister Basavaraj Bommai on Tuesday said that the NEP implementation in Karnataka will cause major changes in technical education in the state .

He was talking at the launch of engineering textbooks as per NEP standard, Engineering education in Kannada language, four year BSc Pharma courses in Engineering colleges.

Politics over NEP

Terming it a historic and significant day, Bommai said that the programmes were possible to implement because the state and the centre were run by the same government (political party).

He added that the rural children should be given quality education to take them to the international level. Towards this, he said significant change is possible after holding necessary research in the regard. Prime Minister Narendra Modi had implemented the policy despite all obstacles, he said.

He said likewise, Karnataka government is implementing the policy for the first time in the country amid all opposition.

For the national education policy to be fully successful, Bommai said change is needed from lower to higher levels — from the minds of the teachers to students. In a technology driven society he suggested technical colleges to be in the forefront of change in the lives of people.

Higher Education Minister Ashwath Narayana said the state government implemented NEP in a very short period of time and 66 NEC accredited engineering colleges are in the process of implementing the policy.