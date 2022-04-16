Karnataka: Congress leader G Parameshwara demands Eshwarappa's arrest in contractor suicide case

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Former deputy CM G Parameshwara said on Saturday that since KS Eshwarappa is named as accused number 1 in the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, he should be arrested immediately.

Speaking at a protest rally held in Udupi, the Congress leader said a WhatsApp message sent by Santhosh Patil to his friends before he died by suicide reveals Eshwarappa is the direct cause for his resorting to the extreme. This is solid enough proof to arrest the former minister.

The fact that Eshwarappa chose to resign from his post indicates that Eshwarappa has admitted to half of the allegations made, otherwise, why should he quit? Parameshwara asked.

He told reporters later that the state congress leaders have already met the governor who is the head to protect the constitution in a state. The governor was apprised of the 40 percent commission charges leveled against this BJP-led state government. So the charges of corruption against the government should be thoroughly investigated by a high court judge. That is the demand of the congress party.

If Eshwarappa is not arrested, that would lead the people to suspect that the government has allowed him to destroy the evidence in the case.

PM Narendra Modi had slammed the previous state government led by Congress party in the state by dubbing it a 10 percent commission government. Now, why was no response from the PM? he questioned.