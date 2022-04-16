STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Karnataka

Karnataka: Congress leader G Parameshwara demands Eshwarappa's arrest in contractor suicide case

Since KS Eshwarappa is named as accused number 1 in the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, he should be arrested immediately, former deputy chief minister G Parameshwara said.

Published: 16th April 2022 06:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2022 06:53 PM   |  A+A-

Former Deputy CM Parameshwara speaking to reporters in Udupi on Saturday, April 16, 2022.

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Former deputy CM G Parameshwara said on Saturday that since KS Eshwarappa is named as accused number 1 in the suicide of contractor Santhosh Patil, he should be arrested immediately.

Speaking at a protest rally held in Udupi, the Congress leader said a WhatsApp message sent by Santhosh Patil to his friends before he died by suicide reveals Eshwarappa is the direct cause for his resorting to the extreme. This is solid enough proof to arrest the former minister. 

The fact that Eshwarappa chose to resign from his post indicates that Eshwarappa has admitted to half of the allegations made, otherwise, why should he quit? Parameshwara asked.

He told reporters later that the state congress leaders have already met the governor who is the head to protect the constitution in a state. The governor was apprised of the 40 percent commission charges leveled against this BJP-led state government. So the charges of corruption against the government should be thoroughly investigated by a high court judge. That is the demand of the congress party.

ALSO READThis is an ‘agnipariksha’, will pass: Eshwarappa

If Eshwarappa is not arrested, that would lead the people to suspect that the government has allowed him to destroy the evidence in the case.

PM Narendra Modi had slammed the previous state government led by Congress party in the state by dubbing it a 10 percent commission government. Now, why was no response from the PM? he questioned.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Former deputy CM G Parameshwara KS Eshwarappa
India Matters
PM Narendra Modi (Photo | PTI)
13 Opposition leaders express concern over recent communal violence, question PM Narendra Modi's 'silence'
AAP's Punjab CM candidate Bhagwant Mann and party supremo Arvind Kejriwal. (Photo| Twitter))
Punjab CM announces 300 units of free power every month
A still from 'KGF: Chapter 2' (Photo| Cinema Express)
KGF: Chapter 2 shatters box office records
Image used for representational purpose only. ( File Photo)
India’s labour force shrinks in March

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp