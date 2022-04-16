Police step up probe into suicide that cost Karnataka minister KS Eshwarappa his post  

By Express News Service

UDUPI: Additional director general of police (ADGP) (law and order) Pratap Reddy arrived in Udupi on Saturday and held a three-hour-long meeting at the office of the superintendent of police involving the police officers who are part of investigating teams probing the contractor Santhosh Patil's alleged suicide case. The meeting began at 9.30 am and went on till 12.30 pm.

Later speaking to reporters, Pratap Reddy said that he arrived in Udupi and held a meeting particularly to give directions to the investigating teams in Santhosh Patil's alleged suicide case.

He said that the seven teams have fanned out to various parts of the state to collect evidence.

"Forensic science lab (FSL) report will be given by the independent organization to the police, however, we will ask for expediting the process," he said.

When asked whether corroborative pieces of evidence are enough to conclude this as a case of suicide, the police official said scrutiny into all aspects are being looked into. ''Investigation has to happen taking consideration of various dimensions'' he said.

ALSO READ | KS Eshwarappa - a loose cannon who thrived on controversy

Sources said that investigating team prima facie has found no direct phone calls made by the contractor- Santhosh Patil to former rural development minister KS Eshwarappa, who was forced to quit after police registered an FIR against him. The police have taken two friends of Patil- Santhosh Medappa and Prashanth Shetty to Chikkamagalur for conducting the inquest of the places they had visited before coming to Udupi on April 11.

Police have confirmed that it was death by consumption of poison, however investigation is on to know under what circumstances, the intake of poison happened. Sources said that it was monocrotophos, a cheap pesticide that caused the death of Santhosh Patil in the lodge room.