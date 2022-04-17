STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
After communal tension, prohibitory orders in Karnataka's Hubballi

Prohibitory orders were clamped in Hubballi following incidents of violence over an objectionable post on social media in the wee hours.

Police officials were injured in stone-pelting by protesters in the Old Hubballi area on late Saturday night.

By IANS

The city has been turned into a virtual fortress to avoid any untoward incident. The violence started after an objectionable photo appeared on social media in midnight.

Protesting against the post, hundreds of people from minority community gathered in front of Old Hubballi police station seeking action. The miscreants started stone-pelting. The situation turned serious as two groups indulged in stone-pelting.

Four police vehicles were damaged in the incident and 12 persons, including policemen, were injured in the clash. Further CCTV footage showing the incident of violence had gone viral, worsening the situation.

The violent crowd had also torched the vehicles. The police had even fired teargas to control the violent mob.

A youth, who had put up the objectionable post, was also arrested. Hubballi-Dharwar Police Commissioner Labhu Ram stated that 12 people, including policemen, have been injured in the incident. He had appealed to the people not to come out of their houses.

Police have taken CCTV footage into their custody and are investigating the matter.

