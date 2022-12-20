BJP MP refers to The New Indian Express Channapatna report in Parliament

Ashwini M Sripad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In the Rajya Sabha on Monday, BJP MP Lahar Singh raised concerns of artisans of Channapatna, thatte idli joints of Bidadi and Maddur vada eateries along the Bengaluru-Mysuru Highway. He was referring to a The New Indian Express report – “Is it the end of the road for world-famous Land of Toys, Iconic eateries on Mysuru Highway take a hit too” – that was published in September this year. The report pointed out that the expressway would snatch away the livelihoods of people.

Singh urged the Centre to protect the interests of artisans, business owners and workers. On the plight of artisans attached to the Channapatna toy industry, he said the Centre should develop a Crafts Village on the 10-lane highway on the linges of Delhi Haat.

READ HERE | Is it end of road for world famous ‘Land of Toys' - Channapatna?

Popular eateries will lose biz: MP

Singh said the popular eateries selling local delicacies at Bidadi, Maddur and Ramanagara would lose their business as the highway would bypass these major towns.

Singh has also written a letter to Union Minister for Highways Nitin Gadkari, offering to coordinate with the ministry, state government and local elected representatives to ensure the idea of Crafts Village becomes a reality. He met Gadkari in New Delhi on Monday and handed over the memorandum.

“He appreciated the cause. As this involves small-scale industries, I will also meet Union Minister of Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises Narayan Rane and urge him to help these industries,” Singh told The New Indian Express.

Singh pointed out that he learnt about the issue through The New Indian Express report and appreciated the report.

