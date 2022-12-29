Home States Karnataka

Karnataka RTI activist murder: complaint filed with NHRC 

Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Director Venkatesh Nayak said it is common to brush off murders of RTI activists as family disputes, and there are many such instances in Maharashtra.

Published: 29th December 2022 07:17 AM  |   Last Updated: 29th December 2022 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

Police, Crime, Cops, search

Image used for representational purpose only. (Express Illustrations)

By Bansy Kalappa
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The murder of RTI activist Murthy on December 22 is taking a political turn, though police have tried to brush it off as a consequence of a family dispute. Murthy’s family member and advocate Shilpa Rani filed a complaint with the National Human Rights Commission, alleging that the murder was due to his RTI activism and not a family dispute, as alleged.

It is said that he was threatening to expose the scams of the local panchayat in Sathanur.

To back her statement, Shilpa Rani produced two police FIRs, one dated July 2022 when Murthy was assaulted by the same persons who are said to be behind his murder, and a second FIR dated October, when his house with attacked with beer bottles and other projectiles, again by the same group. Rani alleged that they were warning him to stop his RTI activism, and resorted to murder when he failed to heed the warnings. One particular relative had warned that they would kill him if he did not end his RTI activism.

Commonwealth Human Rights Initiative Director Venkatesh Nayak said it is common to brush off murders of RTI activists as family disputes, and there are many such instances in Maharashtra. He said given the trend of acquittals in most such killings in Karnataka, it remains to be seen whether the Sathanur police will probe the activism angle in Murthy’s case and identify the conspirators who masterminded the attack on him.

ALSO READ | Four held for RTI activist’s murder in Bengaluru

Statistics reveal that there have been 104 murders of RTI activists across the nation, of which 11 were in Karnataka. There are also about 184 instances of RTI activists getting assaulted nationally, and 18 cases were recorded in Karnataka. There have been no convictions in Karnataka until now.

On the police response, Shilpa Rani pointed out that although the murder took place on December 22, police only registered an FIR the next day. She also alleged that in the previous two cases of assault against Murthy, police registered a counter-case where the accused had made allegations against Murthy in return. She also alleged that in the July 2022 case, police are yet to file a chargesheet after five months, though it has to be mandatorily done in three months.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RTI activist National Human Rights Commission
India Matters
Walking with Rahul Gandhi
For representational purposes
Indian companies wait and watch amid Covid surge, better prepared for WFH
Dr S S Lal with Mathias Abraham
To Trivandrum with hope, Malayali native from Ethiopia arrives in search of his roots
Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose (Photo | PTI)
Love is blind: Indian government's all-consuming affair with secrecy

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Fifa World Cup
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp