Hijab row: Now, students of colleges in Kodagu turn up for classes wearing saffron shawls

A group of students at Field Marshal KM Cariappa College in Madikeri turned up for classes wearing saffron shawls on Monday. However, they were stopped at the gate.

Published: 07th February 2022 06:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 07th February 2022 06:04 PM   |  A+A-

Students came with saffron shawls to FMKMC College in Madikeri (Photo | Special arrangement)

By Express News Service

MADIKERI: The wave of unrest over the hijab row reached colleges in Kodagu on Monday. Many students at colleges in Madikeri and Shanivarsanthe turned up in saffron shawls demanding a ban on the hijab in the college premises.

A group of students at Field Marshal KM Cariappa College in Madikeri turned up for classes wearing saffron shawls on Monday. However, they were stopped at the gate. Meanwhile, these students demanded that they be allowed entry as they argued over girl students being allowed entry to classes wearing hijab.

The students were approached by FMKMC Principal Jagath Thimmaiah who told them that uniforms had not been distributed to all the college students. He said that uniformity inside classes will be implemented in a week’s time after the distribution of uniforms.

In another incident, students of Bharathi Vidyasamsthe in Shanivarasanthe tried entering the college premises wearing saffron shawls and hijab. However, they were stopped from entering the college by the management.

Meanwhile, the police were alerted regarding the issue to avoid commotion and Shanivarsanthe Inspector Parashivamurthy visited the college and convinced the students to do away with the shawls and the hijab. The students obliged to the request and later entered the college premises.

